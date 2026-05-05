Moody's Ratings changes Vietnam's outlook to positive from stable

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On May 4, the ratings agency reconfirmed Vietnam's Ba2 credit rating, noting that institutional quality and governance are improving, supported by administrative, regulatory, and public-sector reforms that have gained traction since late 2024. Vietnam's economic competitiveness continues to strengthen through accelerating digitalisation, infrastructure investments, workforce upskilling, and capital market development.

In addition, downside risks from US trade measures have eased relative to earlier expectations, while Vietnam has demonstrated resilience through strong economic growth and sustained foreign direct investment inflows, reinforcing its position in global supply chains.

The affirmation of the Ba2 rating reflects Vietnam's strong growth potential, improving macroeconomic stability and sustained attractiveness as a foreign investment destination. Low and stable government debt, strong debt affordability and declining reliance on external financing support credit strength, while risks from banking system vulnerabilities, the property sector and relative institutional weaknesses, although improving, continue to constrain the rating.

Vietnam's local- and foreign-currency ceilings remain unchanged at Baa2 and Ba1, respectively. The Baa2 local currency ceiling, three notches above the sovereign rating, reflects relatively opaque government decision-making and the significant, though reducing, government footprint in the economy, balanced by moderate political risks and low external imbalances.

The foreign currency ceiling at Ba1, two notches below the local currency ceiling, reflects a managed FX and capital account framework that implies existing constraints on capital flows, under which transfer or convertibility restrictions could be tightened during periods of acute external stress, though actual recourse to such measures has been limited and policy credibility remains strong.

Moody's pointed out that the Ba2 rating remains constrained by structural weaknesses that continue to weigh on Vietnam's credit profile, despite gradual improvement. Vulnerabilities in the banking system and the property sector pose contingent liability risks, given the size of the financial system relative to the economy and banks' exposure to real estate developers, although ongoing regulatory and sectoral reforms are expected to mitigate these risks over time.

In addition, geopolitical developments, including the conflict in the Middle East, are creating near-term headwinds through higher energy prices, shipping costs and inflationary pressures. However, Moody's assesses Vietnam to be resilient to these shocks due to strong growth fundamentals, robust external buffers, low foreign currency exposure and a diversified energy and export structure.

As a result, while such pressures may weigh on near-term economic performance, they are unlikely to materially weaken Vietnam's credit profile at the current rating level.

Moody's backs Vietnam's bid to boost credit ratings Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong met with a high-level delegation from the international credit rating agency Moody's Ratings at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on May 16.

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments Fitch Ratings has revised its assessment of Vietnam’s sovereign debt, reflecting updates to its rating methodology and recovery assumptions.