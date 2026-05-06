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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Senhwa Biosciences launches global study for cancer breakthrough

May 06, 2026 | 09:54
(0) user say
Senhwa Biosciences initiated a global clinical study, aiming for a breakthrough in hard-to-treat cancers by combining CX-5461 and Tislelizumab, potentially offering new therapeutic options for patients.

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced the initiation of a global, multi-center clinical trial. The Company has also submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marking a key milestone in Senhwa's global clinical development.

The study will evaluate Senhwa's first-in-class investigational drug, Pidnarulex (CX-5461), in combination with BeOne Medicines' marketed PD-1 inhibitor, tislelizumab, across multiple advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma—areas with significant unmet medical needs. The global multi-center design is expected to accelerate clinical validation while enhancing the asset's visibility, supporting future out-licensing and commercialization opportunities.

The Company aims to leverage combination therapy approaches to enter the rapidly expanding immuno-oncology market and build sustainable long-term growth momentum.

CX-5461 features a differentiated dual mechanism of action. In addition to inhibiting ribosomal RNA synthesis and suppressing tumor cell proliferation, it stabilizes G-quadruplex structures, inducing DNA damage and activating the cGAS–STING pathway. This unique mechanism not only confers direct anti-tumor activity but also enhances tumor immunogenicity, creating strong synergy with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Preclinical and translational studies have demonstrated that CX-5461 can effectively remodel the tumor microenvironment, increase tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), and upregulate PD-L1 expression. These findings suggest its potential to overcome resistance and improve response rates in patients with limited benefit from current immunotherapies, positioning CX-5461 as a promising backbone agent in combination immunotherapy strategies.

According to market research analyses, the global cancer immunotherapy market exceeded US$150 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate, potentially surpassing US$300 billion by 2035. Within this expanding landscape, combination therapies have emerged as a central focus for the pharmaceutical industry, serving as a key driver for lifecycle extension and next-generation revenue growth.

At the same time, the pharmaceutical sector is facing increasing pressure from patent expirations of blockbuster drugs, driving strong demand for innovative assets with differentiated mechanisms and clinical potential. Strategic licensing and M&A activities have become primary pathways for large pharmaceutical companies to secure high-value pipeline assets, intensifying competition for early-stage opportunities.

Against this backdrop, the current clinical trial is expected to serve as a critical validation point for CX-5461. Pending positive efficacy and safety outcomes, the asset has the potential to attract strong interest from global pharmaceutical companies for licensing or acquisition, significantly enhancing its commercial prospects and overall market value.

By PR Newswire

Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

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TagTag:
Senhwa Biosciences cancer CX-5461 Tislelizumab

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