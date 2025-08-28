Corporate

Ascletis pill shows once-daily PK win

August 28, 2025 | 18:28
(0) user say
Obesity patients cheer one-tablet hope—yet regulators await Phase III waistlines.

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX:1672, "Ascletis") today announces promising topline pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase Ib multiple ascending dose (MAD) study (NCT06680440), conducted in the U.S., of ASC30 oral once-daily tablet in participants with obesity (body mass index (BMI): 30-40 kg/m2). At steady state, ASC30 demonstrated drug exposures (area under the curve over 0-24 hours or AUC0-24h) of 3,560 ng•h/mL and 5,060 ng•h/mL for cohort 1 (20 mg) and cohort 2 (40 mg) , respectively, in the Phase Ib MAD study. These drug exposure data are consistent with placebo-adjusted mean body weight reduction from baseline of 4.5% for cohort 1 (20 mg) and 6.5% for cohort 2 (40 mg) after 28-day treatment, indicating higher drug exposures are associated with greater weight loss.

Based on a cross-trial comparison, 20 mg and 40 mg ASC30 oral once-daily tablet demonstrated greater drug exposure of approximately 2.3-fold and 3.3-fold, respectively, of orforglipron oral once-daily capsule (24 mg cohort, AUC0-24h 1,520 ng•h/mL) [1]. After 28-day treatment, orforglipron (24 mg cohort, AUC0-24h 1,520 ng•h/mL) resulted in only 3.6% placebo-adjusted mean body weight reduction from baseline [1]. Despite high drug exposure of ASC30 in cohort 1 (20 mg, AUC0-24h 3,560 ng•h/mL), there were no incidences of vomiting in cohort 1 (20 mg), whereas orforglipron 24 mg cohort (AUC0-24h 1,520 ng•h/mL) had 18% vomiting[1], suggesting the Ascletis' chemical lead and formulation optimization strategies played a role in tolerability improvement.

In the Phase Ib MAD study, ASC30 oral once-daily tablet was safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported and no Grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) including GI-related AEs observed. There were no elevations of liver enzymes including alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and total bilirubin (TBL) during the treatment. There were no abnormal findings in laboratory tests, vital signs, ECGs (electrocardiograms, including QTc intervals), and physical exams.

"Based on recent clinical data published to date, we believe higher drug exposure leads to greater weight loss for small molecule GLP-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists including orforglipron," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "I am pleased to see that the higher drug exposures of ASC30 seen in a head-to-head study in non-human primates with orforglipron translated to humans at approximately 2.3-fold to 3.3-fold greater than orforglipron in a cross-trial comparison. Given that higher drug exposures of ASC30 produced more weight loss in participants with obesity, we believe that ASC30 oral once-daily tablet may potentially be competitive and differentiated for the treatment of obesity compared to orforglipron."

Ascletis announced in early August 2025 that it completed enrollment in its U.S. Phase IIa study for ASC30 in 125 participants with obesity or overweight, with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

[1] Pratt E, Ma X, Liu R, et al. Orforglipron (LY3502970), a novel, oral non-peptide glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist: A Phase 1a, blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, single- and multiple-ascending-dose study in healthy participants. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2023;25(9):2634‐2641. doi:10.1111/ dom.15184.

To learn more about Ascletis, please visit www.ascletis.com.

By PR Newswire

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

