Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ascletis bets on once-monthly ASC36 to fight obesity

October 30, 2025 | 15:15
(0) user say
Ascletis Pharma Inc. announces that it has selected ASC36, a once-monthly, potentially best-in-class subcutaneously administered amylin receptor agonist, as a clinical development candidate.

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces that it has selected ASC36, a once-monthly, potentially best-in-class subcutaneously administered amylin receptor agonist, as a clinical development candidate. Ascletis expects to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ASC36 for the treatment of obesity to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2026.

ASC36, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, was discovered and developed in-house utilizing Ascletis' Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies. ASC36 is engineered for a longer observed half-life (as measured by time to 50% Cmax) and higher bioavailability per milligram of peptide to support once-monthly subcutaneous (SQ) dosing, with injection volume of one milliliter or less. These engineered properties also allow for scalability advantages in manufacturing.

In head-to-head non-human primate (NHP) studies, ASC36 slow-release SQ depot formulations had an average observed half-life of approximately 15 days, 3-fold longer than petrelintide, supporting ASC36 as a potential once-monthly treatment for obesity in humans.

In a head-to-head diet-induced obese (DIO) rat study, which is well established as being highly predictive of human efficacy, dosed with equal molar concentrations of ASC36 and petrelintide, ASC36 reduced body weight by 10.01%, compared to 5.25% for petrelintide, a relative increase in efficacy of 91% (Table 1). This superior weight loss per milligram of peptide may also provide scalability advantages in manufacturing.

Table 1. ASC36 demonstrated statistically and significantly more weight loss than petrelintide in DIO rats after 7-day treatment

Group

Dosing

Total body weight change from baseline

Greater relative weight loss versus petrelintide

Obese rats treated with vehicle

Vehicle,

SQ, Q2D

1.05 %

-

Obese rats treated with ASC36

10 nmol/kg,

SQ, Q2D

-10.01%

(p <0.0001 vs vehicle)

91%

(p <0.0001 vs petrelintide)

Obese rats treated with petrelintide

10 nmol/kg,

SQ, Q2D

-5.25%

(p <0.0001 vs vehicle)

-

Note: DIO rats/Obese rats: diet-induced obese rats; SQ: subcutaneous; Q2D: once every two days.

ASC36 has excellent chemical and physical stability with no fibrillation around neutral pH, allowing for co-formulation with other peptides including ASC35, a GLP-1R/GIPR dual agonist.

ASC36's longer observed half-life, better SQ bioavailability and greater weight loss demonstrate its potential as a best-in-class once-monthly treatment for obesity.

"Our focus has always been on developing novel approaches to expand options for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic diseases," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "The preclinical characterization of ASC36 suggests potential best-in-class efficacy with once-monthly dosing resulting in superior weight loss and a more versatile and patient friendly titration schedule."

Monotherapy and Combination Studies with ASC36

ASC36 monotherapy is being developed as a cornerstone therapy for the treatment of cardio-metabolic diseases including obesity, meanwhile ASC36-based combination therapies are being developed. Ascletis plans to combine ASC36, an amylin receptor agonist, with its once-monthly subcutaneously administered ASC35, a GLP-1R/GIPR dual agonist, to treat obesity.

Ascletis' AISBDD and ULAP technologies enable the Company to design, optimize and develop multiple once-monthly SQ ultra-long-acting peptides, including ASC35 and ASC36. Based on the properties of peptides, the Company can design, through its proprietary ULAP technology, various slow-release constants (k) for peptides in SQ depots to precisely release injected peptides over desired dosing intervals to reduce peak-to-trough ratios and improve clinical outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

By PR Newswire

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ascletis ASC36 Ascletis Pharma Inc. Amylin receptor agonist

Related Contents

Ascletis ASC30 U.S. Phase IIa Obesity Study Reaches Full Enrollment

Ascletis ASC30 U.S. Phase IIa Obesity Study Reaches Full Enrollment

Ascletis ASC35 2025: Once-Monthly GLP-1/GIP Dual Agonist Selected for Clinic

Ascletis ASC35 2025: Once-Monthly GLP-1/GIP Dual Agonist Selected for Clinic

Ascletis ASC47 Plus Semaglutide 2025: Body Weight Down Fifty Six Point Two Per Cent More

Ascletis ASC47 Plus Semaglutide 2025: Body Weight Down Fifty Six Point Two Per Cent More

Ascletis ASC40 Phase III 2025: FASN Inhibitor Cuts Acne Lesions Fifty Per Cent

Ascletis ASC40 Phase III 2025: FASN Inhibitor Cuts Acne Lesions Fifty Per Cent

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

Ascletis pill shows once-daily PK win

Ascletis pill shows once-daily PK win

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Ascletis bets on once-monthly ASC36 to fight obesity

Ascletis bets on once-monthly ASC36 to fight obesity

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020