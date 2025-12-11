Corporate

Ascletis announces NDA acceptance for acne drug Denifanstat in China

December 11, 2025 | 16:00
The first-in-class FASN inhibitor has entered the regulatory review process for treating acne in the Chinese market.

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that its New Drug Application (NDA) for denifanstat (ASC40), a first-in-class, once-daily oral small molecule fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris, has been accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

"Acceptance of this NDA is an important milestone in our efforts to provide a potentially groundbreaking therapeutic approach for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "We are excited denifanstat (ASC40) is only one step away from the commercialization."

Ascletis has completed Phase II (NCT05104125) and Phase III (NCT06192264) studies of denifanstat (ASC40) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

In the Phase III study, denifanstat (ASC40) met all primary, key secondary and secondary efficacy endpoints (ITT analysis) and significantly improved moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris compared with placebo. Denifanstat (ASC40) demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. All denifanstat (ASC40)-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild (Grade 1) or moderate (Grade 2). There were no denifanstat (ASC40)-related Grade 3 or 4 TEAEs and no denifanstat (ASC40)-related serious adverse events (SAEs). There were no denifanstat (ASC40)-related permanent treatment discontinuations or withdrawals observed.

The Phase III study results were presented as an oral presentation at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2025 in Paris, France on September 17, 2025 (link).

The Company recently completed the pre-NDA consultation with the China NMPA for denifanstat (ASC40) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris and received positive feedback from NMPA.

Ascletis licensed denifanstat (ASC40) from Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT) for exclusive rights in Greater China.

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com

By PR Newswire

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Denifanstat acne drug Fatty acid synthase inhibitor

