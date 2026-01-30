Corporate

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

January 30, 2026 | 14:53
The biopharmaceutical company reported encouraging top-line data from its late-stage clinical trial evaluating a novel once-daily oral treatment for acne.

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") today announced positive topline results from the Phase III open-label study (NCT06248008) evaluating denifanstat (ASC40), a first-in-class, once-daily oral small molecule fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

This recently completed second Phase III study was an open-label, multicenter study in China designed to evaluate the long-term safety of denifanstat (ASC40) in 240 patients with moderate to severe acne vulgaris. All the 240 patients, previously treated with denifanstat (ASC40) or placebo for 12 weeks, received denifanstat (ASC40) once daily for 40 weeks. The primary endpoints included: (1) incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs); (2) incidence of serious adverse events (SAEs); and (3) incidence of discontinuation due to adverse events (AEs). Denifanstat (ASC40) demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Most TEAEs were mild (grade 1) and moderate (grade 2). There were no denifanstat (ASC40)-related grade 3 or 4 AEs and no denifanstat (ASC40)-related SAEs. No deaths were reported.

In June 2025, Ascletis announced that denifanstat (ASC40) met all primary, key secondary, and secondary endpoints in the 480-patient randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial (NCT06192264) for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris (Press Release).

The mechanisms of action of denifanstat (ASC40) for the treatment of acne are (1) direct inhibition of sebum production, through inhibition of de novo lipogenesis (DNL) in human sebocytes; and (2) inhibition of inflammation, through decreasing cytokine secretion and Th17 differentiation. Denifanstat (ASC40)'s unique mechanism of action directly reduces one of the main underlying causes of acne which is the overproduction of sebum. This sets denifanstat (ASC40) apart as most other acne treatments do not treat the underlying cause of the condition.

Denifanstat (ASC40) is licensed from Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT) for exclusive rights in Greater China.

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

By PR Newswire

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

