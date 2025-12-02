Corporate

APC Group accelerates growth with i-Chem Solution acquisition

December 02, 2025 | 10:13
(0) user say
APC Group accelerates growth with the strategic acquisition of i-Chem Solution, expanding its capabilities and market presence in the chemical industry.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - APC Group, a leading specialty chemicals and process solutions provider in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, today announced the acquisition of i-Chem Solution Sdn Bhd, a specialist in industrial water treatment and wastewater treatment. This partnership strengthens APC Group's Water Management segment and creates a single-source provider of end‑to‑end water solutions—combining chemicals, equipment, engineering, and services—to address growing demand for comprehensive resource management from our customers.

"This acquisition is a natural evolution of our mission to deliver sustainable performance for customers," said Mike Grundy, Chairman of APC Group. "Water is a critical resource. By integrating i-Chem Solution's specialized expertise with APC's market reach and portfolio, we can offer true end to end management of water and fiber-based resources-creating measurable value in efficiency, reliability, and total solutions."

i-Chem Solution, founded in 2006 by a team of engineers and chemists in Malaysia, brings a proven track record in applying advanced technologies and technical services to industrial water challenges across key sectors.

"We are excited to join the APC Group," said T.D. Lee, Business Director and Founder of i-Chem Solution. "APC's extensive footprint and shared commitment to quality and sustainability will enable us to scale our impact, accelerate innovation, and serve a broader client base across ASEAN and beyond."

With the acquisition, APC Group becomes a fully integrated solutions partner for industrial water management, offering:
  • End-to-end capabilities: treatment chemicals, systems design, equipment, commissioning, and field service
  • Industry expertise: pulp and paper, steel, palm oil, food & beverage, oil & gas, and more
  • Performance outcomes: improved water reliability and quality, optimized energy and waste, and reduced total cost of ownership
The combined entity will operate under APC Group, with i-Chem Solution integrated into the Water Management segment.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit: www.amazon-papyrus.com

By APC Group

TagTag:
APC Group APC Group accelerates iChem Solution acquisition

