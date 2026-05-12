Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

May 12, 2026 | 15:42
(0) user say
The education provider highlighted flexible part-time courses for working adults, aiming to address skills gaps and support career advancement.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2026 - SIM Academy is showcasing a range of part-time professional development opportunities designed for working adults in Singapore who want to strengthen their skills without stepping away from their careers. The academy's programmes are positioned around industry-aligned learning, practical application, and flexible development pathways for professionals at different career stages.

Short Courses Structured for Busy Professionals

For working adults who want targeted upskilling, SIM Academy's course listing includes instructor-led programmes that are typically offered in short formats. The 1-day or 2-day course structure may appeal to professionals seeking to build capability while balancing work and personal commitments.

The topics covered reflect a mix of core workplace capabilities and emerging skill areas, including communication skills, cognitive skills, systems leadership, sustainability, as well as broader organisational and leadership competencies. Such short-format training has become a common feature within Singapore's continuing education landscape, particularly among working adults seeking to remain competitive in a changing job market.

SkillsFuture Funded Training Courses

A number of SIM Academy's professional development courses are eligible for SkillsFuture Credit and related funding schemes. These funding mechanisms are part of national efforts to encourage lifelong learning and support workforce transformation. The availability of funding-supported courses may lower barriers to participation for individuals and employers, particularly for those pursuing incremental skills upgrading.

Career Switch for mid‑career professionals

SIM Academy offers programmes under the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP). These programmes are designed for individuals considering a shift into new roles or sectors and typically run over 5-6 months. Programme structures may include a combination of classroom learning, practical projects and career support elements such as guidance on job search and career planning.

This reflects a broader trend in Singapore's training ecosystem, where structured transition programmes are increasingly used to support workforce mobility and adaptation to new job roles.

Flexible Delivery Formats

SIM Academy's programmes are delivered through a mix of in-person, online and blended learning formats. This allows participants to select learning modes that align with their schedules and professional commitments. Short courses are conducted throughout the year, primarily at SIM Management House, alongside digital learning options that support greater accessibility. Flexible delivery has become an increasingly important feature of professional education, particularly for working adults balancing training with full-time employment.

Part of a Broader Continuing Education Landscape

As industries continue to evolve, demand for continuous skills development remains a key focus within Singapore's workforce strategy. Short courses, modular training and structured transition programmes are among the approaches adopted by training providers to meet these needs.

SIM Academy's range of offerings includes shorter, skills-focused workshops and longer-duration programmes designed to support career transitions.

References
  • SIM Academy: https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/overview
  • Courses offered by SIM Academy: https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/courses/course-listing
  • SkillsFuture Courses offered at SIM: https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/courses/skillsfuture-courses
  • SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP): https://sctp.pd.sim.edu.sg
https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SIM Academy Professional Development Opportunities PartTime Learning Options SkillsFuture Training Courses

Related Contents

SIM Academy highlights upskilling pathways for learners

SIM Academy highlights upskilling pathways for learners

SIM Academy empowers Singapore professionals through real-world applied learning

SIM Academy empowers Singapore professionals through real-world applied learning

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech expands with patented supplement ingredients in Malaysia

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech expands with patented supplement ingredients in Malaysia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020