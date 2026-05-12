SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

SIM Academy: https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/overview

Courses offered by SIM Academy: https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/courses/course-listing

SkillsFuture Courses offered at SIM: https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/courses/skillsfuture-courses

SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP): https://sctp.pd.sim.edu.sg

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2026 - SIM Academy is showcasing a range of part-time professional development opportunities designed for working adults in Singapore who want to strengthen their skills without stepping away from their careers. The academy's programmes are positioned around industry-aligned learning, practical application, and flexible development pathways for professionals at different career stages.For working adults who want targeted upskilling, SIM Academy's course listing includes instructor-led programmes that are typically offered in short formats. The 1-day or 2-day course structure may appeal to professionals seeking to build capability while balancing work and personal commitments.The topics covered reflect a mix of core workplace capabilities and emerging skill areas, including communication skills, cognitive skills, systems leadership, sustainability, as well as broader organisational and leadership competencies. Such short-format training has become a common feature within Singapore's continuing education landscape, particularly among working adults seeking to remain competitive in a changing job market.A number of SIM Academy's professional development courses are eligible for SkillsFuture Credit and related funding schemes. These funding mechanisms are part of national efforts to encourage lifelong learning and support workforce transformation. The availability of funding-supported courses may lower barriers to participation for individuals and employers, particularly for those pursuing incremental skills upgrading.SIM Academy offers programmes under the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP). These programmes are designed for individuals considering a shift into new roles or sectors and typically run over 5-6 months. Programme structures may include a combination of classroom learning, practical projects and career support elements such as guidance on job search and career planning.This reflects a broader trend in Singapore's training ecosystem, where structured transition programmes are increasingly used to support workforce mobility and adaptation to new job roles.SIM Academy's programmes are delivered through a mix of in-person, online and blended learning formats. This allows participants to select learning modes that align with their schedules and professional commitments. Short courses are conducted throughout the year, primarily at SIM Management House, alongside digital learning options that support greater accessibility. Flexible delivery has become an increasingly important feature of professional education, particularly for working adults balancing training with full-time employment.As industries continue to evolve, demand for continuous skills development remains a key focus within Singapore's workforce strategy. Short courses, modular training and structured transition programmes are among the approaches adopted by training providers to meet these needs.SIM Academy's range of offerings includes shorter, skills-focused workshops and longer-duration programmes designed to support career transitions.https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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