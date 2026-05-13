US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2026 - The Asian Banker Summit 2026 will convene its 27th edition in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together global policymakers, regulators, bankers and technology leaders to examine the next phase of financial services shaped by artificial intelligence, digital assets and cross-border financial integration.

Financial Technology Innovation Conference – focusing on AI, data architecture, digital assets and next-generation banking models

Transaction Finance Re-Invented Conference – covering trade, supply chain finance, liquidity, real-time payments and transaction banking transformation.

Beyond Borders – examining cross-border financial connectivity, payments innovation and regional growth across ASEAN, North Asia, the Middle East and Africa

Patrick McHenry, former Chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee (2023–2025) and United States Congressman (2005–2025), will deliver the international keynote on “Legislating the Future of Finance”, addressing regulatory clarity, digital asset oversight and the evolving structure of global financial markets.Yang Berhormat Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Finance, Malaysia, will open the Summit with a keynote on “Capital, Policy and Growth in the Age of AI”, outlining Malaysia’s financial-sector priorities and digital economy ambitions. Yang Berhormat Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, Malaysia, will deliver the closing keynote on “From the AI Bank to AI Native Economies”, addressing how governments, regulators and industry can build the infrastructure, policy frameworks and institutional capabilities required to support AI-led economic transformation.The opening session will include a welcome note by Dato’ Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, President and Group CEO of Maybank and Chairman of The Association of Banks in Malaysia. His remarks will place Malaysia’s banking sector within the context of the Summit theme and examine how banks, regulators and technology partners can work together to build trusted, practical and connected financial infrastructure across the region.The Summit will also feature Simon See, Global Head of the NVIDIA AI Technology Centre, who will address the operational realities of deploying artificial intelligence at scale, including infrastructure readiness, governance and the transition from pilot programmes to production environments.The 2026 programme, themed “Imagining the AI Bank”, will focus on artificial intelligence deployment in banking, real-time financial infrastructure, digital asset regulation and the next phase of cross-border financial connectivity. More than 75 speakers across three flagship conferences and a series of closed-door roundtables will examine how financial institutions, regulators and technology firms are responding to structural changes in global finance.The Summit will welcome more than 600 senior participants from over 25 countries, including central banks, regulatory authorities and leading financial institutions.Senior regulators and multilateral bodies in the room include Bank Negara Malaysia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Bank Indonesia, the Financial Services Agency of Japan, Securities Commission Malaysia and the Asian Development Bank.“Financial services are being reshaped in real time through artificial intelligence, digital asset regulation and the reconfiguration of cross-border financial flows. Bringing global policymakers together with regional regulators and industry leaders creates a more complete view of how these changes are being implemented in practice,” said Foo Boon Ping, president and managing editor, TAB Global.Three flagship conferences and leadership dialogues The Summit programme is organised around three core conferences:These are complemented by closed-door roundtables for senior executives, including the Heads of Technology Roundtable, Heads of Transaction Banking Roundtable and a Leadership Dialogue Luncheon convening CEOs, regulators and invited guests.Organisers, supporters and sponsors The Asian Banker Summit 2026 is organised and produced by TAB Global, with support from the Asian Bankers Association, FIDE Forum, CIBE Alhuda, CapitalBay News, CryptoNewsZ, The Fintech Times and Times of AI.Host Bank: Hong Leong Bank Platinum Sponsors: Huawei and Ant Digital Technologies Major Sponsors: Deutsche Bank, TP (Teleperformance), Visa, Worldline, IBM Sponsors: ACI Worldwide, Atos, Fireblocks, Mambu, nCino, Nium, Red Hat, Systems and Temenos Exhibitors: Appian, Axe Finance, BPC, Cinimex, Entrust, Fano, ITRS, Sumsub, Thomson Reuters and TranswarpMedia accreditation and coverage Media representatives are invited to attend selected sessions and keynote presentations. Interview opportunities with keynote speakers and Summit organisers are available on request. Accreditation requests should be directed to the media contact below.Final agenda details are available at: https://www.theasianbanker.com/summit2026/Host venue Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur.https://www.tab.global

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