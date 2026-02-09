ANE Cayman Privatization Completed

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - The consortium composing Centurium Capital, Temasek and True Light successfully completed the privatization of ANE (Cayman) Inc. ("ANE"). With its delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective 4:00 PM today, ANE begins a new chapter as a privately held company.Immediately after completion of the privatization, Centurium Capital, Temasek, and True Light indirectly hold approximately 51.78%, 17.35%, and 17.35% in ANE respectively. The remaining indirect equity interests in ANE are held by the trustee of the Equity Incentive Plans of ANE and the past shareholders of ANE that validly elected to roll over.Michael Chen, Managing Director of Centurium Capital, said, "Building on our long-standing partnership with ANE, the completion of this privatization sets the stage for deeper collaboration and accelerated strategic execution. As the industry undergoes profound changes, moving into the private domain provides the agility and efficiency needed to navigate market changes and focus on long-term value creation. Alongside our consortium partners, Temasek and True Light, we are honoured to guide and support ANE in its pursuit of greater competitiveness and new opportunities in China's dynamic logistics industry, and grow together with ANE's employees and network partners."Ms. SHEN Ye, Deputy CEO of China, Temasek, said, "The completion of the privatization marks an important milestone as ANE embarks on a new chapter of transformation. As a global investment firm with over 20 years of experience in China, Temasek remains confident in the country's long-term growth and the structural evolution of its logistics sector. ANE has built a high-quality national platform with a scalable franchise network and robust operational capabilities. Together with our consortium partners and ANE's management team, we look forward to supporting the company in driving operational efficiencies and pioneering sustainable logistics solutions for the future."

