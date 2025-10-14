ANDPAD Global Launch 2025: English Site Opens for Overseas Contractors

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - ANDPAD Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Takeo Inada; "ANDPAD"), which operates the eponymous cloud-based construction project management service bearing its name, will launch the English-language version of the web browser for its "ANDPAD" service.



Additionally, the setting of time zones to display standard times for each region will now become possible.



ANDPAD is actively pursuing multilingual support for various functions of its service against the backdrop of growth in the use of the service globally and an increasing number of users who are foreign language speakers. In February and June 2025, the company launched the English-language and Vietnamese-language versions of its app, respectively. With this third part of efforts to further accommodate a global market, ANDPAD has outfitted the web browser for the service bearing its name with English language support and time zone settings.



Additionally, the new time zone settings allow information to be displayed according to each user's local region. This enables teams to prepare work schedules, upload photos, communicate via chat, and handle reports in their local time, promoting more accurate and smoother communication for projects spanning different locations.



Going forward, ANDPAD will continue to drive digital transformation in the construction industry as it expands its services to markets beyond Japan.



https://andpad.jp/help/inquiry

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





