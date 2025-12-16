ANDPAD expands language support to four new regions

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2025 - ANDPAD Inc. (Headquarters: Minato City, Tokyo; Representative Director: Takeo Inada; hereinafter "ANDPAD"), which operates a cloud-based construction project management service bearing its name, has newly launched language support for Indonesian, Thai, Taiwanese Mandarin (Traditional Chinese), and Spanish in the ANDPAD app, effective today.

With the new addition of these four languages, ANDPAD now supports six languages, including the previously released English and Vietnamese.■ BackgroundJapan's construction sector faces chronic labor shortages, leading to an increase in the hiring of foreign nationals from Southeast Asia. This trend is accelerated by the Specified Skilled Worker system, supported by bilateral Memoranda of Cooperation (MOC) between Japan and various Southeast Asian governments. Consequently, a growing number of technical interns are transitioning to Specified Skilled Worker status.Simultaneously, the construction sector is expanding in many Southeast Asian countries, although it still faces common challenges of on-site quality and boosting productivity.In response to these trends, ANDPAD has expanded its language support to include Indonesian, Thai, Traditional Chinese (Taiwan), and Spanish. Initially, this multi-language support will cover thefeatures—the most widely used function of ANDPAD—to facilitate centralized information management and smoother communication at construction sites in both Japan and Southeast Asia.Going forward, ANDPAD will continue to actively pursue expansion of functions in multiple languages along with development efforts to offer support for various languages. The company will proceed to promote DX in the Southeast Asian construction industry in addition to the Japanese market.

Details (Japanese language only): https://andpad.jp/

Company Website (Japanese language only)：https://andpad.co.jp/