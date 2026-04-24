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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

April 24, 2026 | 15:56
(0) user say
The smart home appliance manufacturer offered seasonal discounts on vacuum and cleaning equipment through the e-commerce platform.

SEATTLE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring cleaning just got smarter. As households look to refresh their spaces after a long winter of tracked-in dirt, pet hair, and everyday mess, Tineco is making it easier than ever with a limited-time Amazon promotion across its lineup of intelligent floor care solutions.

Designed for modern living, Tineco's innovative products streamline cleaning routines by combining powerful performance with smart technology, helping consumers achieve a deeper, more efficient clean with less effort.

From April 22 through May 3, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive savings on some of Tineco's most popular products:

  • The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra will be available for $399 (regularly $649, 38.5% off), delivering powerful wet-dry cleaning in a flexible, space-saving design.
  • The Carpet One Cruiser will be offered at $499 (regularly $699, 28.6% off), helping restore carpets with deep-cleaning performance and faster drying times.
  • The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam will be priced at $799 (regularly $949, 15.8% off), combining advanced steam technology with smart features for a polished, hygienic finish.
  • The PURE ONE A90S cordless vacuum will be available for $519 (regularly $749, 30.7% off), featuring intelligent suction adjustment and a lightweight, cordless design for effortless whole-home cleaning.

At the forefront of Tineco's lineup are its smart floor washers, which vacuum and wash simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple cleaning steps. This all-in-one approach not only saves time but also delivers a more thorough clean, leaving hard floors spotless and refreshed.

For homes with carpets, seasonal cleaning is just as essential. The Carpet One Cruiser helps lift embedded dirt and debris while reducing drying time, making it easier to maintain fresh, guest-ready spaces. Meanwhile, the PURE ONE A90S cordless vacuum tackles dust, allergens, and pet hair with smart sensor technology that automatically adjusts suction power based on mess levels.

With spring also bringing an increase in pollen and airborne irritants, Tineco's intelligent cleaning solutions are designed to support healthier home environments, without adding complexity to everyday routines.

By combining innovation, convenience, and performance, Tineco continues to redefine what modern home care looks like, helping consumers clean smarter and live better.

For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

By PR Newswire

TINECO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tineco spring sale amazon

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