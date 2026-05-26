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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASUS to preview next-generation AI and consumer computing innovations at Computex 2026

May 26, 2026 | 11:48
(0) user say
ASUS will use Computex 2026 to unveil its latest advances in everyday AI integration and intelligent consumer computing, offering a preview of the company's direction as artificial intelligence becomes central to personal device experiences.

TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS announced its upcoming showcase at Computex 2026, where the company will present its latest vision for AI-powered computing and next-generation consumer experiences under the theme of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.

At the ASUS booth, visitors will experience a broad spectrum of AI innovation spanning multiple domains, including Workspace AI, Industrial AI, Everyday AI, Creator AI, Healthcare AI, and Gaming AI. These showcases demonstrate how ASUS is expanding AI beyond individual devices into intelligent ecosystems that support productivity, creativity, mobility, entertainment, and specialized industry applications.

A major focus this year will be Everyday AI, featuring the latest ASUS consumer laptops designed for modern lifestyles. ASUS will preview upcoming additions to its premium ASUS Zenbook and ASUS Vivobook families, combining refined design, portability, immersive displays, and AI-enhanced experiences tailored for work, creativity, learning, and entertainment. Visitors can also expect new design expressions and lifestyle-focused innovations that continue ASUS's commitment to blending technology with personal expression.

ASUS will also preview a new generation of agentic AI solutions designed to make AI more practical, approachable, and useful in everyday scenarios. Built around simplicity and intuitive interaction, these experiences are designed to help users engage with AI more naturally — enabling intelligent assistance that can understand intent, streamline tasks, and adapt dynamically across different workflows and environments. More details will be revealed during Computex.

The ASUS exhibition will take place from June 2–5, 2026, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (4F), Booth M0820.

ASUS invites audiences worldwide to visit the ASUS Computex site, where the latest AI innovations for creators, professionals, and gamers will be unveiled on June 2, 2026.

ASUS Pressroom: https://press.asus.com
ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus
ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus
ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

By PR Newswire

ASUS

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ASUS Innovation integration AI Consumer computing advances

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