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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tiger and Volkswagen top Kantar's 2026 APAC Advertising Effectiveness Awards

May 26, 2026 | 11:38
(0) user say
Kantar has named Tiger and Volkswagen the leading winners of its 2026 APAC Advertising Effectiveness Awards, recognising campaigns judged most impactful by both consumer response and expert creative evaluation across the Asia-Pacific region.

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantar has unveiled the winners of its 2026 Advertising Effectiveness Awards APAC, recognising the region's most impactful advertising campaigns based on consumer response and expert creative evaluation. This year's winners demonstrate how brands are cutting through an increasingly fragmented media landscape by creating immersive experiences, tapping into authentic cultural truths and reimagining everyday moments in unexpected ways.

Leading the Digital category is Tiger Singapore's 'Our Roar, Our Way', a powerful celebration of Singapore's SG60 milestone that captured national pride through a contemporary and distinctly local lens. Prada Australia's 'Hero PDX Lip Balm Gifting' and Penfolds Australia's 'Once Tasted, Never Forgotten' take second and third place, respectively.

In the TV category, Volkswagen Australia claimed the top spot with "The all-new Tayron - Why the long car?", an inventive campaign that elevated a product showcase beyond the standard auto tropes using transmedia innovation with their living print ad. KitKat India's "Break par sirf KitKat Break!" and Cadbury Chocobakes Cakes India's "Chocobakes Santa Film" round up the TV top three.

Notably, all top three winners in both the TV and Digital categories also secured recognition at the Global Kantar Advertising Effectiveness Awards earlier this year, underscoring APAC's growing influence as a global centre of creative excellence.

This year, the Awards also celebrated Campaign Effectiveness and the power of Creators through the Architect of Influence award.

Key Themes Driving Advertising Effectiveness and Fuel Connections in APAC:

Analysis of this year's winning campaigns revealed three common principles behind the region's most effective advertising:

  1. Driving difference through deeper connection: The strongest campaigns built meaningful difference by creating immersive worlds and drawing on authentic human truths. By reflecting real experiences and emotions, brands made audiences feel understood while strengthening distinctiveness.
  2. Elevating everyday moments into extraordinary experiences: Many winning campaigns transformed familiar situations into memorable brand experiences through emotional storytelling, rich sensory cues, and heightened creative execution, making ordinary moments feel more meaningful.
  3. Breaking patterns to capture attention: Successful campaigns challenged conventions by subverting audience expectations. From creator-style content to television ads designed to resemble static imagery, these campaigns used surprise and disruption to spark engagement and drive stronger brand connections.

Commenting on the results, Irene Joshy, Head of Creative, APAC at Kantar said "Across APAC, the most effective advertising today is no longer just about capturing attention, it is about creating emotional immediacy and cultural resonance in ways that feel both authentic and unexpected. What stands out from this year's winners is their ability to make people feel deeply seen, whether through hyper-local storytelling, elevated everyday moments or by breaking familiar creative conventions altogether. In an increasingly fragmented and algorithm-driven media landscape, these campaigns demonstrate that effectiveness comes from combining creativity with human understanding, building experiences that audiences don't just watch, but genuinely connect with and remember."

2026 APAC Advertising Effectiveness Awards Winners: TV

Rank

Country

Brand

Ad Name

Agency

1

Australia

Volkswagen

The all-new Tayron - Why the long car?

DDB

2

India

KitKat

Break par sirf KitKat Break!

VML

3

India

Cadbury
Chocobakes Cakes

Chocobakes Santa Film

Ogilvy

4

Korea

Zespri

2025 Zespri Jam-packed Korea

The Shed 28, Quote Un
Quote

5

Vietnam

Comfort

Patagonia 15s Dad & Daughter

Hogarth

6

India

Dettol Original
Soap

Protect your hands

McCann

7

Philippines

Tender Juicy
Hotdog

Rebolusyon 30s

Publicis Jimenez Basic

8

Indonesia

BlueBand

BlueBand dengan Omega 3 & 6 bantu
wujudkan mimpi jadi juara lari!

Mullen Lowe

9

Japan

Clorets

Fresh Breath, Fresher You

Saatchi & Saatchi,
Publicis Groupe Japan

10

Japan

Wilkinson Tansan

The Chosen Stimulation

Dentsu

2026 APAC Advertising Effectiveness Awards Winners: Digital

Rank

Country

Brand

Ad Name

Agency

1

Singapore

Tiger

Our Roar, Our Way

:Teeth

2

Australia

Prada

HERO PDX LIP BALM GIFTING

[not applicable]

3

Australia

Penfolds

Once Tasted, Never Forgotten

Frosty

4

Australia

100% Pure New
Zealand

Find your 100%

TBWA NZ

5

Philippines

Lucky Me! Seafood
Shrimp Tonkotsu

Army 15s

TREYNA

6

Philippines

Lady's Choice

Oliver C-30s

Ogilvy

7

Indonesia

L'Oréal Paris

Glycolic Peel Cinta

McCann

8

Japan

Clé De Peau Beauté

Precious Gold Vitality Serum

9

Australia

Maybelline New
York

MNYAULuna123s

[not applicable]

10

Vietnam

C2

Spread the vibe of positivity

Leo Burnett, Publicis
Groupe

APAC Dominates New Global Campaigns Category

The newly introduced Campaigns category at the Global Kantar Advertising Effectiveness Awards found strong APAC representation. Three inaugural winners, including the first place, are all from the region.

Campaigns:

Rank

Country

Brand

Ad Name

Agency

1

Japan

EA / Apex Legends

Apex Legends S22

In-house team

3

Australia

Uber Eats

Uber Get Almost Anything 3.0

ESSENCEMEDIACOM –
Special Group

9

Australia

ING

Orange Everyday Travel And Mobile App

Omnicom Media - Ogilvy

L'Oréal Receives Inaugural Architect of Influence Award

Kantar also launched the Architect of Influence Award in APAC, recognising brands that consistently deliver highly effective marketing at scale. The inaugural award was presented to L'Oréal in recognition of its sustained excellence in creative effectiveness and its ability to build influence across multiple campaigns and markets.

By PR Newswire

Kantar

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
tiger Volkswagen Advertising Effectiveness Awards Automotive Innovation Campaigns

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