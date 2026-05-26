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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Swiss broker 1291 Group acquires IPG to expand wealth protection reach across the Americas

May 26, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
Zurich-based independent insurance broker 1291 Group has acquired International Planning Group, extending its life insurance and wealth protection services for high-net-worth families deeper into the Americas market.

ZURICH, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1291 Group, a Swiss-founded independent insurance broker specializing in wealth protection and life-insurance solutions for high-net-worth families and their professional advisers, has acquired International Planning Group (IPG).

The transaction provides 1291 Group with onshore access to the US market, the largest life insurance market in the world, together with access to US-domiciled insurance carriers and products.

The acquisition accelerates 1291 Group's growth across the Americas, deepens its exposure to traditional life insurance, and complements its established expertise in tailored solutions, while bringing IPG's existing client and partner relationships into the Group.

For high-net-worth families worldwide with a US nexus, it enables the Group to provide more support and greater depth in creating structures that are compliant and built for the long term.

IPG is a pioneer of the international life insurance industry, specializing in sophisticated life insurance-based strategies for wealth structuring for high-net-worth families, as well as executive benefit solutions for companies worldwide.

1291 Group Americas will temporarily operate IPG under its current brand as a wholly owned subsidiary. This ensures seamless continuity for clients and advisers. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

Marc-Andre Sola, Founder of 1291 Group, said: "We are honored to continue the legacy of this pioneering company that has played such a significant role in traditional life insurance across the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. By bringing our respective strengths together, we are creating a far stronger platform with greater reach and capability for the families and advisers we serve."

Jon Baker, Founder of IPG, commented: "I am confident that 1291 Group is the right step for our clients, our team, and the relationships we have carefully cultivated. The businesses are highly complementary, with a shared culture of placing the needs of clients first. I look forward to the continued service and stability that will follow."

Peter Guglietta, CEO of 1291 Group Americas and Group Head of Products (previously with IPG for 19 years), added: "I am both thrilled and humbled to lead the new business in the Americas. This acquisition will yield an organization unmatched in the industry. We remain focused on delivering seamless continuity while leveraging enhanced capabilities to serve clients across the Americas."

By PR Newswire

1291 Group

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1291 Group IPG Wealth protection Insurance broker

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