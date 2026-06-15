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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Verdant Rock receives BBB+ insurer financial strength rating with stable outlook from Fitch

June 15, 2026 | 15:22
(0) user say
Verdant Rock Limited has received a BBB+ Long-Term Insurer Financial Strength Rating with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings, effective 12 June 2026.
HAMILTON, BERMUDA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - Verdant Rock Limited has received a BBB+ Long-Term Insurer Financial Strength Rating with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings effective 12 June 2026. Combined with a Class 3B Insurer license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), effective 6 May 2026, the company is in a strong position to extend financial guarantees on bonds and loans in emerging markets for beneficiaries globally. We provide irrevocable, unconditional, on-demand financial guarantees designed to qualify as eligible credit protection under Basel and major insurance solvency regimes. We are focused on private liabilities and do not cover sovereigns, municipalities or provinces. Bonds and loans issued by emerging market corporations and banks, structured financings, asset-backed (ABS) and mortgage-backed (MBS) exposures in securities or loan format, and project finance are all within the Company's remit.

"The infrastructure and capital markets we are targeting have been systematically underserved over the past decade. Verdant Rock enters this space with an investment grade rating, a strong capital position, the regulatory standing, the technical capability, and the long-term commitment that issuers and their advisers have been unable to find elsewhere."

— Tolga Uzuner, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Verdant Rock Limited

The Fitch Ratings report can be accessed here:
Fitch Rates Verdant Rock at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Verdant Rock's Class 3B registration can be verified via the BMA's register of regulated entities (search "Verdant Rock"): https://www.bma.bm/regulated-entities

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Verdant Rock

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Verdant Rock LongTerm Insurer Financial Financial Guarantees emerging markets

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