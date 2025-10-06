A Diamond is Forever 2025: Desert Diamonds Take Center Stage

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - On October 3, 2025, 'A Diamond is Forever' unveils its latest natural diamond campaign, Desert diamonds, with an immersive evening at ARTECHOUSE in New York City, celebrating the timeless beauty and individuality of natural diamonds.

The exclusive gathering welcomed Amanda Murphy, Amber Mark, Bliss Lau, Chanel Iman, Ciara, Edvin Thompson (Theophilio), Francesca Scorsese, Haley Kalil, Hilary Rhoda, Jameel Mohammed (KHIRY), Jessica Stam, Jules Kim (Bijules), Julia Fox, Kate Bartlett, Lorraine West, Lucien Laviscount, Lucky Blue Smith, Maggi Simpkins, Marvin Douglas (stylist to Bad Bunny), Mei Pang, Ambassador Penda Naanda of the Republic of Namibia, Roman Mejia (Principal Dancer, New York City Ballet), Sandrine Conseiller (CEO of Brands and Diamond Desirability, De Beers Group), Sergio Hudson, Stephanie Gottlieb, Teyana Taylor, Tiler Peck (Principal Dancer, New York City Ballet), Wing Yau (WWAKE) leading editors and visionary jewelry designers for a night of artistry, discovery and sensory exploration.



Desert diamonds mark a new chapter in the celebration of natural diamonds – honoring their earthly origin, rarity, and emotional transcendence as a symbol of love and identity across cultures. Drawing inspiration from the desert landscapes from which many of them originate, the spectrum of colors starts with warm whites and moves through to champagne tones and amber hues, a palette adorning guests on the night.



At the heart of the celebration was a curated exhibition showcasing natural diamond jewelry presented in a spectrum of hues -- from warm whites to champagne, and amber and whiskey shades – from over 30 exceptional designers and brands. This distinctive color palette is already capturing cultural imagination — from red carpet moments to celebrity engagement rings.



On the night of the event, Amber Mark wore a Le Vian necklace, Le Vian earrings, and a Le Vian ring; Amanda Murphy wore a Le Vian pendant; Ciara wore a Premier Gem ring with Desert diamonds sourced from Botswana, Vice Versa studs, and a De Beers London necklace; Chanel Iman wore a Le Vian necklace; Francesca Scorsese wore an Aneri necklace; Haley Khalil wore Le Vian earrings; Hilary Rhoda wore Khepri earrings and a Khepri necklace; Indiana Woodward wore Khepri earrings; INJI wore a Le Vian bracelet and Aneri earrings; Jessica Stam wore a Le Vian necklace; Julez Smith wore a Le Vian necklace; Julia Fox wore a MUNNU The Gem Palace ring; Julia Hackman Chafé wore Aneri earrings, an Aneri necklace and a Le Vian bracelet; Kate Bartlett a Le Vian necklace and Aneri earrings; Lauren Wolfe wore a pair of Le Vian hoops; Lucien Lavinscount wore a Le Vian pendant and a Kay Jewelers ring; Lucky Blue Smith wore a Le Vian necklace, a Kay Jewelers pendant, a Kay Jewelers bracelet and a Kay Jewelers ring; Mei Pang wore an Aneri necklace; Megan DeAngelis wore a Le Vian pendant; Roman Mejia wore a Premier Gem necklace; Sergio Hudson wore a Khepri earring; Tenicka Boyd wore Le Vian earrings; Teyana Taylor wore a Grandview Klein necklace and a Grandview Klein bracelet with Desert diamonds sourced from Namibia; and Tiler Peck wore a Khepri necklace and Khepri earrings.



Across cultures and generations, natural diamonds in beautifully unexpected colors have inspired artists, designers and collectors who seek meaning and distinction in what they wear, and today more and more consumers are also looking for diamonds that are as individual as they are.



Set within ARTECHOUSE's cutting-edge digital space, the evening unfolded as a multi-sensory celebration of natural beauty and modern creativity. Guests were greeted with wine from IBest Wine before embarking on an epicurean journey curated by chef Lorna Maseko of eKhaya, whose menu and cocktails reflected a spirit of creative exploration blended with exacting craftsmanship. The atmosphere was elevated by an original soundtrack created exclusively for the night by blending Afrobeats and Amapiano rhythms to reflect the campaign's global spirit.



Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands & Diamond Desirability, said:



"Tonight reminds us of the magic, myth and wonder inherent in the DNA of natural diamonds. Today's consumers have a need to convey their individuality while continuing to honor their deepest bonds and connections with the ultimate symbol of love and self-expression, natural diamonds. Desert Diamonds – whether a style statement or worn every day, offer a modern take on these enduring gifts of nature."



The visionary designers and brands featured in the curated exhibition include Almasika, Aneri, Atit, Bernard James, Bijules, Bliss Lau, Briony Raymond, Casey Perez Jewelry, Fred Leighton, Grandview Klein, Harwell Godfrey, Indigo, Jade Ruzzo, Jade Trau, Jewels with Jules, Kay Jewelers, Khepri, Leigh Maxwell, Le Vian, Lorraine West, Maggi Simpkins, Martin Katz, Marvin Douglas Jewelry, Michelle Fantaci Fine Jewelry, Mociun, MUNNU The Gem Palace, Neil Lane, Nikos Koulis, Premier Gem, Retrouvaí, Rosy Blue, Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, Ten Thousand Things, Uniform Object, Vale Jewelry, Vanessa Fernández, Vice Versa, William Goldberg, WWAKE and Zahn Z.



https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.