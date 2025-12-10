Corporate

70mai launches dash cam series with true 4K clarity

December 10, 2025 | 19:20
(0) user say
The new series offers evidence-level video quality for drivers, providing superior detail and security.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2025 - 70mai, a global leader in dash cam innovation, introduces the 4K Dash Cam Series in Malaysia. The series offers true 4K ultra-high-definition video that provides evidence-level clarity in every driving condition, marking a significant step forward in vehicle safety.

Equipped with patented imaging technologies, the all-new 70mai 4K Dash Cam Series ensures that key details such as license plates and road signs are captured clearly, day or night. Whether driving at high speed, navigating heavy traffic, or parked unattended, the 4K series provides reliable footage that can serve as vital evidence in accident disputes and insurance claims.

Four Core Innovations of 70mai 4K Dash Cam Series

Evidence-Level Clarity in Every Condition
With self-developed MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ and HDR tech, 70mai 4K dash cams capture license plates, and road signs clearly - whether in tunnels, bright sunlight, or cloudy weather. Even when footage is zoomed, crucial details remain sharp and distortion-free.

Superior Night Vision
Powered by proprietary 70mai Night Owl Vision™ and 70mai Lumi Vision tech, 4K footage remains bright, glare-free, and legble even in low light or complete darkness.

Ultra-Smooth Recording
With up to 60fps frame rates, 70mai 4K Dash Cam Series records smooth and cinematic-quality video that preserves every second of a driving event even cruising down highways - essential for accurate accident review.

Smarter 4G Connectivity & Easier Remote Access
Integrated 4G connectivity and advanced compression tech, 4K footage is always within reach. Quickly access, share, or present critical evidence via the 70mai App whenever needed. It provides peace of mind even when away from their vehicles.

Learn more: https://70mai.my/pages/4k-dashcams

70mai 4K Dash Cam Lineup

70mai 4K Dash Cam Series includes 5 products, designed to meet a range of needs and budgets - from novice drivers, or family MPV users to pro drivers.

4K T800 - Ultimate 3-Channel Dash Cam with 4K Front & Rear Recording

The 4K T800 delivers 4K recording on both front and rear cameras and includes a 1080p interior camera for full-cabin monitoring. Designed for families or e-hailing drivers, 4K T800 combines evidence-level details with intelligent features such as ADAS, GPS tracking, and voice control. It provides full-scope protection and also captures previous outside-and-in-car footage.

4K A800SE - Accessible 4K Dash Cam for Everyone

It features true 4K UHD recording at 30FPS, and hardware-level HDR. Also, it has enhanced Buffered Emergency Recording tech to know full context before and after the collision. With supercapacitor, this dash cam can deliver stable performance in Malaysia's hot summer. The 4K A800SE delivers comprehensive 4K performance at an affordable price.

There are 3 more models: 4K A810S - enhanced dual-channel 4K dash cam - does better in license plate recognition powered ROI (Region of Interest) tech. 4K M800 - compact screen-free 4K dash cam - provides a minimalist, design-forward look. And also 4K Omni - 360° full-view 4K dash cam, delivers total situational awareness and coverage.

All 5 dash cams help to deter theft, prevent insurance fraud, and reduce potential losses by preserving crystal-clear evidence.

Availability

Now the 70mai 4K Dash Cam Series is available in 70mai official stores in Shopee, Lazada and Tiktok Shop. During 12.12 big sale, customers can enjoy up to 30% off discounts and exclusive free gifts here: https://70mai.my/pages/4k-dashcams

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By 70mai

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
70mai 70mai 4K Dash Cam Series Dash cam series True 4K clarity

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

