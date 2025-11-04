70mai dazzles SEMA with 4K dashcam rigs

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 70mai is debuting at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where it will exhibit its powerful 4K product lineup designed to meet diverse user needs, including the award-winning 4K Omni, honoured as a TIME Best Invention of 2025. This exhibition will not only give local users an immersive hands-on experience, but also help the brand expand into the North American market with enhanced products and services.

As a 4K imaging expert, 70mai is dedicated to advancing proprietary technologies to deliver outstanding visual performance. Whether in challenging conditions such as nighttime, high-speed travel, or intense glare, 70mai products consistently capture stable, crisp footage with reliable clarity and cinematic quality.

At the 70mai booth, visitors can experience a variety of advanced 4K dash cams firsthand. The 70mai Dash Cam 4K Omni, recognized as TIME's Best Invention of 2025, is designed for users who seek premium quality and a revolutionary experience. Its rotating gimbal offers near-360° monitoring without complicated setup, while built-in voice control offers a smarter, more interactive way to document journeys—truly redefining what a dash cam can be. 70mai will also demonstrate the 4K T800, the industry's first 3-channel HDR dash cam with 4K front and rear recording, which is the All-Round Protector ideal for rideshare and Uber drivers, family users, and anyone who values complete coverage. Another highlight is the all-new A810S. Developed based on extensive user feedback and real-world driving scenarios, it incorporates 70mai's latest imaging and safety technologies to meet drivers' demands for superior security and smarter mobility.

Across the product lineup, 70mai incorporates exclusive technologies such as the 70mai MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ to enhance license plate recognition, ensuring crisp visuals and reliable evidence in any situation. For nighttime and low-light environments, features like the self-developed 70mai Lumi Vision and 70mai Night Owl Vision™ significantly improve exposure, reduce noise, and suppress glare—delivering daytime-like clarity and balanced detail when it matters most. 70mai will unveil the principles and application scenarios of its exclusive technologies for the first time at the exhibition's workshop, including detailed product introductions and demonstrations. The workshop is scheduled for November 4th and 5th at 10:00 AM. All interested attendees are welcome to join.

Visitors and media representatives are invited to experience 70mai's award-winning 4K product portfolio at Booth #72516 in the International Pavilion, where the advanced dash cams will be available for demonstration. This presents an excellent opportunity to experience the exceptional visual performance achieved through 70mai's proprietary imaging technologies.