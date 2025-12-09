27th China Hi-Tech Fair closes with 170 billion RMB deals in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - On November 16, the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) successfully concluded at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Over the course of three days, the event attracted more than 450,000 professional attendees from over 120 countries and regions—a year-on-year increase of 13%. More than 5,000 new products and innovations were unveiled on-site, accompanied by over 200 major concurrent events. The fair facilitated 1,023 business matchmaking sessions and investment deals, with the total value of intended transactions and investments exceeding RMB 170 billion. Once again, China's technological innovation captured the world's attention.



With the theme "Technology Empowering Industry, Driving Integration for a Shared Future," this year's CHTF showcased cutting-edge products, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions from a wide range of domestic and international industries. As the most popular and high-profile national-level event in Shenzhen this November, the fair ignited passion and enthusiasm across the tech innovation landscape. It not only reinforced its reputation as China's "No. 1 Technology Exhibition," but also cemented its status as the "World's Leading Innovation Fair," serving as a global hub for top-tier technologies and a bellwether for future industrial development.



1. CHTF Showcases a "Clash of Titans" in Technology, Expanding Global Innovation Horizons



The 27th China Hi-Tech Fair featured 22 major exhibition zones covering strategic sectors such as national-level equipment, artificial intelligence and robotics, semiconductors and integrated circuits, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, and commercial aerospace. It offered a comprehensive view of the latest global technological advancements and China's cutting-edge innovations. Over 90% of the physical exhibits at this year's fair represented high-end, precision, and advanced technologies, with more than 20% being debut products unveiled for the first time.



More than 40 central and state-owned enterprises, including China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, CNOOC, CGN, China Southern Power Grid, and China Electric Equipment Group, showcased their core technologies in intelligent manufacturing. Major breakthroughs such as the Long March rocket, HaiKui-1 platform, Hualong One reactor, "Shenzhen Star" APSTAR-6D satellite, and EH216-S autonomous passenger aircraft demonstrated China's innovation-driven solutions and stirred national pride.



Over 2,000 leading enterprises, research institutions, and tech competitions—including BYD, Tencent, Huawei, Honor, Empyrean Technology, Guangming Laboratory, Unitree Robotics, Cyberdog, Bourne Optical, and the Dexterous Hand Competition—brought cutting-edge technologies that electrified the venue. Highlights such as the OpenHarmony ecosystem, Ascend 384 Super Node, domestic AI ecosystem exhibitions, satellite-enabled long-distance robotic surgery, and the world's first MRI with integrated video capture turned heads and drew consistent crowds.



Interactive experiences like robot combat, 3D world generation models, eVTOL manned aircraft, and AI-generated artwork created a buzzing, high-energy atmosphere. The overwhelming turnout and excitement underscored the audience's growing anticipation for how technology will reshape everyday life.



2. CHTF Becomes a Core Engine for Resource Allocation, Showcasing National Strategic Strength in Regional Synergy



CHTF has firmly established itself as a key platform for promoting regional collaborative innovation, optimizing resource allocation, and advancing market integration. For the first time, this year's CHTF introduced a dedicated exhibition zone for "Regional Economic and Technological Innovation Achievements." From clean energy initiatives in the Northwest to the booming digital economy in the Southeast, and from high-end equipment manufacturing in the Northeast to frontier technologies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the zone highlighted the latest breakthroughs in scientific research, independent innovation, and industrial integration across various regions.



The Shanghai delegation featured cutting-edge projects including a model of the "China Fusion Engineering Test Reactor (CFETR)," high-temperature plasma treatment technologies, a megacity-level mobility data platform, and a magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage and fueling demonstration project. The Yuhang delegation from Hangzhou showcased impressive technologies such as the Revo 2 bionic industrial dexterous hand, graphene composite fibers, a DNA microarray synthesizer using TFT semiconductor technology, and self-developed domestic chips. The Zhangjiagang delegation drew crowds with exhibits including a scaled model of the "Tianlong-3" large liquid launch vehicle, a heavy-duty six-rotor drone, and inspection robots. From Futian District in Shenzhen, the tech delegation presented innovations like the NAO robot, Linglong robot, IoT operating systems, AI glasses, superconducting quantum chips, quantum arbitrary waveform generators, and electron beam lithography machines—demonstrating the vast possibilities of technological advancement.



These regional achievements in tech innovation and industry integration, amplified through the national platform that is CHTF, are fostering a collaborative, complementary innovation ecosystem. This synergy is injecting powerful momentum into China's path toward modernization and high-quality development.



Moreover, over 30 universities and research institutions—including Tsinghua University, Peking University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Fudan University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, RIOS Lab, and Shenzhen Institute of Computing Sciences—brought their latest research to the fair. Notable innovations included the PicoRio 1.0 and 2.0 processor chips, a multidimensional single-molecule dynamic imaging platform, China's first high-throughput intelligent peptide synthesizer, a respiratory intervention robot for early lung cancer detection and treatment, virtual hand selection technology in VR environments, electrostatic artificial muscles, organoids/organs-on-chips, and biomimetic microsystems.



These future-oriented breakthroughs created vibrant focal points throughout the venue, becoming signature highlights that drew sustained attention and enthusiasm from attendees.



3. Global Intelligence, China's Showcase: CHTF Continues to Elevate China's Hi-Tech "Golden Name Card"



This year's CHTF attracted participation from international organizations, leading enterprises, and industry leaders representing over 120 countries and regions—including Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Brazil, Thailand, Pakistan, and Singapore. Dedicated exhibition areas for International Sister Cities and Belt and Road International Cooperation were set up to highlight outstanding achievements in leveraging technological innovation to support high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative.



On the first day alone, the CHTF hosted a special session focused on the new energy and energy storage industries in Shandong Province, attracting over 30 international buyers from key global markets such as the UK, Russia, Bulgaria, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UAE, Jordan, and South Korea. Senior decision-makers—including general managers, CEOs, CTOs, and procurement heads—engaged in direct, in-depth discussions on-site, laying the groundwork for future substantial orders and long-term partnerships.



4. CHTF Establishes a National-Level Platform for Impact: 1,023 Deals Signed, RMB 170 Billion in Transactions—The Year's Premier Innovation Event



During its three-day run, the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair hosted over 200 major events, including industry summits, professional forums, product launches, project roadshows, technical seminars, and prestigious awards ceremonies. Highlights included the China Hi-Tech Forum, the AI Industry Innovation Forum Series, the Low-Altitude Economy Industry Summit, the Semiconductor Industry Ecosystem Forum, and the Industry-Education Integration Forum. Dozens of renowned academicians—such as Liu Daxiang, Harry Shum, Xiang Jinwu, and Meng Jianmin—joined government officials, university scholars, and enterprise leaders to explore the latest global trends and emerging ideas across technology, economics, and finance.



Beyond showcasing frontier technologies, this year's CHTF placed a strong emphasis on results and transaction facilitation. Through the "1-3-6" strategy—where international buyers accounted for 10%, in-province buyers 30%, and out-of-province buyers 60%—the fair positioned itself as a vital hub for high-tech global cooperation and commercialization.



The Global Sourcing Matchmaking Conference and the Investment & Financing Matchmaking Event brought together 1,036 buyer delegations from countries and regions including the UK, Russia, Canada, and India. Over 3,000 domestic and international investment institutions participated onsite, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital, and IDG Capital. The event floor was abuzz with negotiations, business card exchanges, and intent-based partnerships.



With 1,023 deals signed and over RMB 170 billion in intended transactions and investment, CHTF once again confirmed Shenzhen's status as a global innovation hub—driving high-level exchanges in high-tech industries, accelerating the transformation of research into real-world applications, and empowering the rise of pioneering tech enterprises.



5. China's Premier Tech Expo Never Ends—See You Next Year



This three-day technology extravaganza offered a comprehensive review of past innovation achievements and a deep exploration of future innovation strategies—right in the golden autumn of Shenzhen this November. While the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair concludes today, this world-class showcase of high-tech advancement is far from over. At the forefront of global innovation, CHTF will continue to lead with a pioneering spirit, driving forward scientific progress and shaping the future of society.



The momentum continues, the brilliance endures. The 28th China Hi-Tech Fair will once again be held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. We look forward to reuniting next year to write another chapter of innovation in Shenzhen—where tomorrow's breakthroughs will redefine the world as we know it.

