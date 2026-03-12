Ingdan launches brain-cerebellum chipset for humanoid robotics

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Ingdan, Inc. ("Ingdan" or the "Company", stock code: 400.HK; with its subsidiaries (the ''Group'')), a core supplier in the AI computing power supply chain and a leading application technology solutions provider, announces continued progress in strengthening its humanoid robotics ecosystem through an integrated embodied intelligence IC product matrix, supporting the industry's transition toward large‑scale commercialization.



2026 is widely regarded as a milestone year for humanoid robotics, in which humanoid robots transition from laboratory prototypes and demonstration performances to large‑scale mass production. At CES in January, NVIDIA announced the commercial launch of its physical‑AI core platform Jetson Thor. Tesla is scheduled to officially release the mass‑production engineering version of its Optimus (V3) humanoid robot by the end of March, with plans to initiate million‑unit‑level production lines by the end of 2026—an inflection point widely regarded as the "Model 3 moment" of the humanoid robotics industry. At the same time, Chinese robotics companies such as AGIBOT, Unitree, and Fourier Intelligence have already deployed products at scale in warehousing and logistics scenarios.



Against this backdrop, the upstream hardware focus of the humanoid robotics industry is increasingly converging on "Brain-Cerebellum" collaboration and low‑latency, multi‑joint real‑time control, which are essential to achieving coordinated, smooth, and human‑like robotic motion. During the CMG Spring Festival Gala, robots from multiple companies demonstrated complex coordinated movements and dexterous hand operations, further highlighting the value of this technical direction.



D‑Robotics, originating from the AIoT and robotics division of Horizon Robotics, focuses on edge‑side embodied intelligence solutions characterized by high computing power, integrated computation and control, and low latency. Leveraging its parent company's long‑term experience in intelligent driving, D‑Robotics has established a precise position in humanoid robot "Brain-Cerebellum" coordination and real‑time joint control.



In November 2025, D‑Robotics unveiled its flagship robotics computing platform S600, with an official release planned for the end of the first quarter of 2026. The S600 platform features a highly integrated humanoid‑style "Brain-Cerebellum" chipset architecture. Its "Brain" configuration combines an 18‑core A78AE CPU with a proprietary Nash‑architecture BPU, delivering 560 TOPS (INT8) edge computing power and supporting efficient deployment of VLA, VLM, LLM, and locomotion models. Its "Cerebellum" configuration integrates a 6‑core R52+ MCU, providing high‑reliability, real‑time motion control.



By integrating CPU, BPU, and real‑time MCU capabilities into a single SoC, S600 enables a closed‑loop architecture encompassing perception, decision‑making, and real‑time action control. This design addresses a key industry challenge in which many edge AI processors lack embedded real‑time MCUs and rely on external controllers, resulting in excessive latency. The integrated MCU supports high‑frequency, high‑precision PWM signal generation based on FOC algorithms, enabling precise motor control and contributing to stable rhythm and natural gait.



The S600 platform has been adopted by multiple robotics companies such as Fourier Intelligence, Booster Robotics, X Square Robot, and ROBOTERA, supporting applications that require stable multi‑joint coordination and smooth motion performance.



Ingdan, Inc. (00400.HK) is a core supplier in the AI computing power supply chain and an application technology solutions provider covering both AI infrastructure and AI intelligent terminals. The Company represents a broad portfolio of international semiconductor manufacturers, including NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, and SanDisk, as well as numerous domestic chip vendors. It serves hundreds of robotics manufacturers and Tier‑1 customers and has formed a comprehensive embodied intelligence ecosystem.



D‑Robotics is a core product line Ingdan distributes . Building on D‑Robotics' products and combined with its own technical services—such as multi‑sensor fusion development, real‑time closed‑loop tuning, Quantization‑Aware Training (QAT) support, simulation testing, and modular SOM customization—the Group has supported sophisticated customers including Galbot and ROBOTERA, continuously enriching the robotics industry ecosystem.



Looking ahead, Ingdan will continue to focus on the humanoid robotics sector. Leveraging an IC product matrix centered on NVIDIA Jetson and D‑Robotics platforms, the Company aims to further strengthen its AI intelligent terminal capabilities and continue supporting the iterative development of embodied intelligence products.



