Foreign Investment Strengthens Vietnam Property Sector

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - Vinhomes is signaling a strategic shift in Vietnam's urban expansion with the development of Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare coastal project in Can Gio. By integrating ESG++ principles and aligning with international benchmarks such as BREEAM, the developer is positioning its large-scale assets to meet the transparency and sustainability requirements of global institutional investors.

By the end of October 2025, Vietnam's real estate sector accounted for the second-highest volume of new FDI registrations, totaling $2.75 billion. With $1.5 billion successfully disbursed, the sector's performance aligns with steady capital inflows into the manufacturing and technology fields, reflecting a stable investment environment.



Driven by policy consistency and an open economic framework, Vietnam continues to attract significant international investment. This trend is further supported by the country's rapid urbanization and stable macroeconomic fundamentals. Additionally, ongoing improvements in infrastructure and public services are contributing to a shift in how international investors evaluate the market's long-term growth potential.



Assessing Stability in Vietnam's Real Estate



Recent legislative updates, Amendments to the Housing Law, specifically amendments to the Housing Law, the Real Estate Business Law, and the Land Law, have standardized the regulatory framework and increased market transparency. Consequently, investors are increasingly prioritizing projects with verified legal compliance. This shift, coupled with a stable monetary environment and average lending rates of 7–9%, has lowered barriers to financing and led to a rise in sector-wide acquisitions.



Vietnam's infrastructure landscape is being reshaped by a $49 billion investment involving 250 projects. Notable projects include the development of Ring Roads 3 and 4, and Long Thanh International Airport. As transport links improve between northern and southern regions, new urban centers are emerging, leading to increased real estate activity in newly accessible corridors.



Yet in an emerging market, macro indicators alone are not enough. For cross-border capital, the ultimate differentiator lies in a developer's ability to translate master planning into real-world execution and sustainable operations.



The Impact of Developer Credibility on Market Stability



Vinhomes has maintained its top position in Vietnam Report's domestic developer rankings for the third year in a row. The company also recently received a "Corporate Excellence" award at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards, marking a period of consistent recognition both within Vietnam and across the region.



The company has established a track record in large-scale urban development, managing projects that encompass hundreds of hectares. These developments are structured as integrated urban ecosystems, incorporating residential housing alongside dedicated infrastructure for commerce, education, healthcare, and recreation within a unified management framework.



Vinhomes' large-scale urban developments reflect the company's significant market share and operational scale. As a dominant player in Vietnam's real estate sector, the company has established a consistent track record for the execution of complex, high-capacity infrastructure projects.



The developer's existing portfolio features several large-scale developments, including Smart City (280+ ha), Ocean Park 1 (420 ha), and Grand Park (272 ha). Future expansion plans center on a 9,000-hectare sports-oriented urban area in Hanoi, projected to house 1.1 million residents and the 135,000-seat Trong Dong Stadium. Additional upcoming projects include Ha Long Xanh (4,100 ha), the Cam Ranh Bay development (1,250 ha), and the Lang Van resort in Da Nang.



Real estate accounts for USD 28.5 billion of total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ho Chi Minh City. Within this sector, Vinhomes is developing the 2,870-hectare Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, a project that signals a strategic shift in the city's urban expansion toward the coast.



The Role of Sustainable Design



Built on ESG++ principles, the development integrates environmental and social governance with a focus on long-term sustainability and climate resilience.



By aligning with BREEAM and ISO 37122 benchmarks, Vinhomes Green Paradise seeks to demonstrate the link between sustainable urban development and long-term economic performance.



The development centers on Vin New Horizon, a specialized urban project designed for retirement, nursing, and wellness. Industry observers expect the city to attract significant foreign direct investment and remittances from the overseas Vietnamese community. Industry observers expect the city to attract significant foreign direct investment and remittances from the overseas Vietnamese community. With a population of over five million, many in this demographic are reaching retirement age and increasingly looking toward Vietnam for long-term residency and specialized healthcare infrastructure.



The project includes a 122-hectare tourism and entertainment zone, centered around the Blue Waves Theatre. This 7-hectare facility features a 5,000-seat indoor arena and an outdoor plaza with a capacity for 60,000 people. Additional infrastructure within the complex includes: 800-hectare Paradise Lagoon saltwater lake, Landmark Harbour yacht marina, Sea Festival Square, a safari, a hybrid water-festival park, and a 30,000-square-meter Winter Wonderland ice park.



The development integrates hospitality and healthcare as core components of its master plan. Approximately 7,000 rooms will be managed by 20 international hotel brands across a range of five-star resorts. Healthcare infrastructure will be centered around the Vinmec Can Gio International Hospital, which is being built to Cleveland Clinic standards, supported by a network of wellness, spa, and dining facilities.



The development features two international-standard 18-hole golf courses, designed by Tiger Woods and Robert Trent Jones II. These facilities are central to a master plan projected to draw 40 million annual visitors, which officials expect will drive a new economic growth cycle for Ho Chi Minh City and the surrounding region.



Infrastructure development is set to transform connectivity in the region through several large-scale projects. Plans include a 48.5-kilometer high-speed urban railway linking Phu My Hung to Can Gio, alongside the construction of the Can Gio Bridge, which has a projected investment of VND 11 trillion.



Complementing these transport links is the proposed VND 50 trillion Can Gio International Transshipment Port, designed to be Vietnam's first green port facility. Additionally, local authorities are conducting feasibility studies for a sea-crossing route between Can Gio and Vung Tau to improve regional integration.



In a global investment climate increasingly focused on transparency and long-term stability, Vinhomes has positioned itself as a primary entry point into the Vietnamese real estate market. The developer currently manages 30 operational urban projects, utilizing a 'city-within-a-city' model. With 17 years of market presence, the company's value proposition to international investors rests on its track record of legal compliance and its ability to meet global operational standards in large-scale developments.



Vinhomes Green Paradise serves as a benchmark for Vietnam's urban development and a focal point for international investors targeting long-term assets in Southeast Asia.



https://vinhomes.vn/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.