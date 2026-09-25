Avalara launches agentic artificial intelligence tools for enterprise software integrations

SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced the availability of Versori by Avalara, an agentic integration fabric that dramatically accelerates how developers and partners connect enterprise systems to Avalara tax and compliance solutions. The offering is now available through the Avalara Developer Portal and was showcased at Avalara CRUSH, the company's flagship customer and partner conference.

Invariably, businesses implement and make changes to a complex mix of ERP systems, billing platforms, e-commerce applications, and custom technology. Those changes create significant budgetary and staffing burdens, and can delay critical business outcomes. They can require significant specialized engineering and create cost overruns, complexity, and delays as businesses grow and their technology stacks evolve.

With Versori by Avalara, integration time and expense are no longer sticking points for these projects. AI agents do the complex research, analysis, and coding in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional integration tools. Rather than relying on generic code generation or rigid pre-built templates, Versori by Avalara's specialized AI agents execute the integration lifecycle.

"Businesses should not have to spend significant engineering time just to connect tax and compliance to the systems where they already work," said Hugo Sarrazin, Chief Executive Officer at Avalara. "Versori by Avalara changes that equation. Specialized AI agents can research, build, test, and deploy production-grade connectors in days, giving developers and partners a dramatically faster path to bring Avalara into virtually any enterprise system. For customers, that means less integration work, faster time to value, and greater freedom to use the technology that works for their business."

From integration requirements to production-ready connectors

Versori by Avalara uses four core AI agents to guide developers from initial mapping to certified release:

Plan: Analyzes endpoint schemas, API contracts, and compliance requirements to scope integration architecture.

Connect: Establishes secure authentication and automated system-to-system handshakes across ERPs, billing engines, e-commerce systems, and custom databases.

Build: Generates production-ready transformation logic, mapping rules, and error-handling code. Customers and partners retain access to the generated connector code and business logic.

Deploy: Runs automated testing, validates against Avalara certification benchmarks, and publishes the live connector.

Rather than relying on generic code generation or rigid pre-built templates, Developers and partners can access Versori by Avalara today through the Avalara Developer Portal. Users can explore API documentation and enroll in hands-on Versori by Avalara training.

For more information, visit Avalara.com.