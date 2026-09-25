Pakal Technologies partners with Prohubs to commercialise power semiconductor products

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pakal Technologies, Inc. developer of the IGTO - a next generation high-efficiency silicon power semiconductor - today announced a strategic partnership with Prohubs to accelerate the commercialization and market adoption of its proprietary IGTO.

The partnership brings together Pakal's breakthrough power semiconductor technology with Prohubs' market development and commercialization expertise as well as decades of success in the Taiwan market to bring Pakal's IGTO to a broad range of customers and applications.

Pakal has developed and proven the IGTO. The IGTO delivers greater efficiency and reliability compared to existing power electronics architectures such as Thyristors and IGBTs. The proprietary IGTO technology is a drop-in upgrade to conventional Fieldstop IGBTs with dramatically reduced conduction losses. while leveraging established silicon-based systems, supply chains and manufacturing infrastructure.

As global electricity demand accelerates—driven by AI infrastructure, data centers, electrification, renewable energy and increasingly power-intensive industrial systems—the efficiency of the semiconductor switches controlling that electricity has become increasingly consequential. Pakal's technology is designed to help system manufacturers reduce wasted power and deliver more usable energy without requiring an entirely new power architecture.

"Pakal was founded around a simple idea: we need to get more useful energy out of every watt we generate," said Ben Quinones, Co-founder and CEO of Pakal Technologies. "Our partnership with Prohubs is another important step in moving our technology from innovation to broad market adoption. By combining Pakal's semiconductor platform with Prohubs' capabilities and market reach, we make it easier for customers to integrate our more efficient power switch into their real-world systems."

Unlike approaches that require manufacturers to migrate completely to new semiconductor materials and system architectures, Pakal is focused on improving the performance of silicon—the world's most established semiconductor platform. This approach provides customers with a drop-in improvement that is a faster and more cost-effective path toward improving power efficiency across existing and next-generation systems.

Under the partnership, Prohubs will provide Pakal with customer engagement, as well as design-in, distribution and commercialization support across applications including renewable energy, energy storage, industrial power systems, grid infrastructure and electric mobility.

The collaboration comes as Pakal expands the commercial ecosystem around its technology. The company is advancing its 650 to 2500 Volt IGTO devices while working with industry partners to demonstrate the performance and scalability of its architecture across very high voltage (>3.0 kV) applications.

"We see significant potential in Pakal's approach to improving power semiconductor efficiency built on the infrastructure and proven reliability of silicon," said Vincent Lin, President at Prohubs International Corp. "The company's very high voltage collaboration with Hitachi Energy is an important validation of both the technology and the market need Pakal is addressing. As demand for power efficiency accelerates globally, we believe Pakal's IGTO will play a meaningful role in how that power is converted and delivered. We're excited to help accelerate the technology's path to broad commercial adoption."

For more information, visit Pakal Technologies' website www.pakal-tech.com

and https://prohubs.com.tw/english/index.htm