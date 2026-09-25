MetaOptics establishes Level 1 American Depositary Receipt programme with J.P. Morgan

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company, today announced the establishment of its sponsored Level 1 ADR programme in the U.S. (the "ADR Programme"), under which American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will trade on OTCQX.

The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan as the depositary bank for the ADR Programme. The ADR Programme does not involve any capital raising or the issuance of new shares by the Company. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Catalist board of the SGX Stock Exchange and the ADR Programme is not expected to have any material impact to existing shareholders of the Company.

Trading on OTCQX, the highest-level market of Over The Counter ("OTC") Markets

OTCQX is the highest-level market operated by OTC Markets Group, which operates regulated markets for more than 12,000 U.S. and international securities. OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies and requires companies to meet prescribed financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Joining a growing group of Singapore-listed companies accessible to U.S. investors

The Company's ADR Programme on OTCQX places it within a broader ecosystem of Singapore-listed companies whose shares are also accessible to U.S. investors. These include prominent names such as Singapore Exchange Ltd. (SGX Group), which also trades on OTCQX.

Expanding the Company's global shareholder base

Following the Company's successful listing on the Catalist of the SGX-ST in September 2025, its participation in CES 2025 and CES 2026, as well as recent product and technology roadshows in the U.S., the Group's engagement and collaboration with U.S. industry partners, customers and institutional investors, has validated its growth and expansion plans in the U.S. including the establishment of the Group's maiden front-end semiconductor fabrication line with 12-inch DUV immersion photolithography equipment in the U.S., for the mass production of metalenses and modules. With the Group's continued and ongoing expansion in the U.S., the ADR Programme is intended to broaden the Company's international investor reach and provide U.S.-based investors with a more convenient channel to access and trade the Company's securities, and to provide a platform for U.S. investors to directly participate in the Company's growth story. The Company believes that greater access to U.S. investors will be particularly relevant as it progresses its next phase of commercialisation and development.

In addition, the ADR Programme will provide Singapore-based investors around-the-clock access to trade in the Company's shares, via OTCQX and its local listing on the SGX Stock Exchange. The ADS conversion can be effected through J.P. Morgan as the Company's depositary bank, and trading of the ADSs through U.S. brokers and trading platforms. Singapore-based investors who wish to trade in the ADSs through Singapore-based brokers and trading platforms, are able to do so via such brokers and trading platforms, and can reach out to their respective trading representatives for further details.

Investors who wish to find out more about the conversion and/or ADSs issuance on OTCQX may refer to https://adr.com/ for the related forms and instructions. J.P. Morgan's Settlement and Operations team will also be available to assist investors and/or their brokers, and can be contacted at jpm.adr.settlements@jpmorgan.com.

Supporting the Group's commercialisation and collaboration in the U.S.

The ADR Programme complements the Company's deployment of its key direct laser writers ("DLW") at the nano@stanford facility and the University of Arizona's Centre of Semiconductor Manufacturing, to further expand the Group's engagement within the U.S. technology and research ecosystems, and support the Group's U.S. expansion strategy, prospective U.S. customer engagement, and commercialisation roadmap, including the establishment of the Group's maiden front-end semiconductor fabrication line with 12-inch DUV immersion photolithography equipment in the U.S., for the mass production of metalenses and modules.

Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman said "The ADR Programme on OTCQX provides us an additional platform to introduce and increase awareness of our technology and solutions, and provides U.S. investors with a dedicated and accessible trading channel for our shares, which will help us broaden our shareholder base, enhance the potential for liquidity and international visibility, and bring our growth story to a wider investment community. This is particularly relevant, as we progress on our next phase of commercialisation and expansion in the U.S.."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the Company's growth strategies, its future business development, results of operations and financial condition, its research and development efforts, its ability to attract and retain customers, and its ability to establish and maintain relationships with suppliers and business partners; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.