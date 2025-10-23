Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XCL World Academy Opens Early and Primary Campus in Singapore

October 23, 2025 | 15:26
(0) user say
New learning spaces advance XWA’s “Academy of the World” vision, integrating bilingual education and AI literacy from the earliest years.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2025 - XCL World Academy (XWA), a leading international school in Singapore, has opened a new Early & Primary Years campus. Designed for children aged 18 months to 11 years, it nurtures globally minded, bilingual, and future-ready learners through inquiry-led education and thoughtful use of AI and technology.

The ceremony was officiated by Dr. Syed Harun Alhabsyi, and Ms. Lee Hui Ying, Members of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, and Advisors to Nee Soon GRC Grassroots Organisations, as well as distinguished guests from various embassies, chambers of commerce, and the wider community. Also in attendance were XWA’s educators, students, and families to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“We at XWA interpret education as a pathway to lifelong learning, beyond exams and we prioritise education that equips students for life, not just academic tests,” said Head of School, Tammy Murphy. “This new campus encourages young learners to explore ideas, use technology creatively, and connect what they learn to the world around them”, added Tammy.

Positioned as Singapore’s Academy of the World, XWA embeds AI literacy, bilingual pathways, and future-ready competencies from the earliest years through an inquiry-based IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) and the school’s signature XCLerate framework. XCLerate integrates six pillars - Creative Arts, Global Citizenship, Student Leadership, Community Action Service, Entrepreneurship & Financial Literacy, and Digital Literacy - to develop confident, adaptable learners.

From as early as four, students begin developing foundational digital and problem-solving skills through the XCLerate framework. This framework teaches them how to ask good questions, think critically, and explore how technology can be used creatively and responsibly. These early experiences lay the groundwork for more advanced, future-focused learning as they progress through their grades.

Complementing this is XWA’s bilingual programme (English-Chinese), where two native-speaking teachers co-teach each class - one in English and one in Chinese - to build fluency and confidence in both languages. Students also have access to language acquisition programmes and home language options in French, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese, supporting a multicultural environment that strengthens communication, cultural understanding, and creative thinking to ensure students build both human and technical skills to thrive in a digital-first world.

Singapore continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for education and innovation. Schools across the nation, including international ones like XWA, play an important role in translating national ambitions into everyday learning. Reflecting this momentum, XWA’s approach to early learning combines technology, bilingual learning, and human-centred values to help children navigate an increasingly digital-first world.

Speaking at the event, Dr Syed Harun said “Education today is not merely a transference of knowledge, but also about developing values like resilience, empathy, and social acumen with both our peers and the community around us. In doing so, it prepares children for a world that brings diversity, variety, and change. International schools like XWA add to the richness of Singapore’s educational landscape and tapestry, bringing global perspectives while engaging the local community here at Nee Soon.”

Ms Lee Hui Ying added “Strong families and supportive communities give our children the confidence to thrive. This new campus reflects how future-ready learning, together with inclusive bilingual education and genuine care for each child can lay strong foundations for lifelong growth. Schools such as XWA play an important role in nurturing our young learners, bringing families and the Nee Soon community closer together.”

Tammy added “We want our students to grow into leaders who use innovation to make life better for others. Whether they’re four or fourteen, our goal is to help them approach technology, and the world around them, with curiosity, responsibility, and compassion, and to see innovation as a way to make a difference.”

The campus also includes dedicated spaces for arts, design, science, and well-being, alongside outdoor learning environments, a multi-purpose gymnasium, an Innovation Hub and a dedicated eSports arena - among the first of its kind in an international school in Singapore - designed to foster teamwork, strategy, and digital literacy through play. Together these spaces, including the dedicated science labs for Early and Primary Years, ensure every child’s growth is supported academically, creatively, and emotionally.

During the opening, guests celebrated the opening with student showcases in the arts, music, dance and service, exemplifying how the XCLerate programme connects learning with real-world impact. The new facilities mark XWA’s continued commitment to developing confident, empathetic, and future-ready global citizens ready to lead change.

https://xwa.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XCL World Academy (XWA)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XCL World Academy Academy of the World AI literacy and technology

Related Contents

Two Schools, One Vision: XCL World Academy and XCL American Academy to Merge

Two Schools, One Vision: XCL World Academy and XCL American Academy to Merge

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Regent Hong Kong achieved the highest rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program

Regent Hong Kong achieved the highest rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program

HKPC AI Readiness Survey Shows 90 Per Cent Adoption Masks Talent Crunch

HKPC AI Readiness Survey Shows 90 Per Cent Adoption Masks Talent Crunch

APAC CEO Confidence Rises Treating Regional Partnerships As Tariff Shield

APAC CEO Confidence Rises Treating Regional Partnerships As Tariff Shield

SIBUR Develops Own Components for Polymer Production for Automotive Industry

SIBUR Develops Own Components for Polymer Production for Automotive Industry

Apical Awarded ESGBusiness Award for Sustainable Supply Chain Partnership

Apical Awarded ESGBusiness Award for Sustainable Supply Chain Partnership

The Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens in early November

The Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens in early November

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

B.Fest 2025: a cultural and tourism highlight between Haiphong and Belgium

B.Fest 2025: a cultural and tourism highlight between Haiphong and Belgium

Cargill marks 30 years of investment and community impact in Vietnam

Cargill marks 30 years of investment and community impact in Vietnam

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020