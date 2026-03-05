Corporate

Palladium Global Science Award opens 2026 submissions

March 05, 2026 | 09:45
The industry-sponsored research prize began accepting entries for innovations utilizing the precious metal in scientific and industrial applications.

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palladium Global Science Award announced the launch of the second edition of its international scientific competition for new palladium applications, with a prize fund of $350,000. Submissions are open from 2 March to 31 July 2026 at palladiumaward.com.

The Palladium Global Science Award was established in 2025 as a global platform to identify and support scientific and technological breakthroughs using palladium — a metal with unique catalytic activity, hydrogen absorption capability, oxidation resistance, high electrical conductivity, and magnetic susceptibility. The award recognizes breakthrough developments, scientific articles, and applied concepts that use palladium in new ways, making technologies more efficient, economically advantageous, and ready for large-scale industrial implementation.

The award recognizes five winners across three nominations: Best Scientific Development, Best Scientific Article and Best Applied Concept. Applications will be reviewed by the International Expert Council, comprising top scientists and experts from major universities and research centres around the world. The general partner of the international scientific competition is the China Precious Metals Industry Committee.

"It is highly symbolic that we are launching the second season of the Palladium Global Science Award at a time when the world increasingly depends on breakthrough technologies. Palladium possesses exceptional exceptional properties that enable innovative solutions across energy, chemistry, medicine, green technologies, and high-tech industries. This award was created to identify and support scientists and researchers from around the world whose work extends beyond the laboratory, transforms industries, and contributes to shaping the technological landscape of the future", – said Professor Francis Verpoort, Chair of the International Expert Council of the Palladium Global Science Award.

In 2025, the competition received 100 entries from over 30 countries. Five outstanding scientists from Canada, Japan, India, the USA and Saudi Arabia were selected as winners with projects spanning organic chemistry, drug development, green methanol production, and water purification. In its second season, the organizers expect an increase in the number of submissions and interest from even more countries.

The award is open to scientists, researchers, engineers, startups and R&D teams from around the world. Candidates can apply and find out more details on the official Palladium Global Science Award website at www.palladiumaward.com.

By PR Newswire

China Precious Metals Industry Committee (CPMIC)

Palladium Global Science Award Global Science Award Palladium Applications

