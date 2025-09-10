World Smart Industry Expo 2025 Wraps: $8B Deals, 5G-AI Leads

CHONGQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - The World Smart Industry Expo 2025 concluded successfully in Chongqing on 8th September. As a highlight event of the Expo, the "2025 Digital Industry Ecology Conference" hosted by Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. attracted government leaders, over ten academicians and industrial specialists, more than 300 top-notch technology firms, and over 1,500 industrial elites. Focusing on the new industrial opportunities spawned by the technological revolution, particularly advancements in artificial intelligence, the conference became a major highlight during the Expo.

Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor of the Chongqing Municipal Government, attended the 2025 Digital Industry Ecology Conference held on the afternoon of 5th September and delivered an opening speech. He noted that with the theme of "Embracing Intelligence, Shaping a New Future", this conference has facilitated the sharing of forward-thinking insights and sparked dynamic intellectual exchanges, , which will undoubtedly pool wisdom and strength while building momentum for the digital industry. Chongqing stands ready to seize this opportunity to work with all parties in shareing new opportunities in Digital Chongqing, advancing breakthroughs in digital technology, creating new landmarks for the digital industry, exploring innovative models of digital governance, and collectively building a brighter future in the intelligent era.



Hu Henghua stated that, as an important strategic pivot for the Western Development in the New Era and a comprehensive hub for inland opening-up as positioned by the central government, Chongqing boasts a well-developed industrial system, prominent geographical advantages, and abundant strategic opportunities, providing vast prospects for the development of its digital economy. In recent years, Chongqing has deeply implemented the spirit of the important speeches and instructions ofPresident Xi , and fully embraced the intelligent era. Led by the construction of Digital Chongqing, it has vigorously carried out the "AI +" initiative, promoted the deep integration of the real economy and the digital economy, and sped up the building of a highland for AI applications and a highland for digital-intelligence technological innovation. Chongqing is strengthening the foundation of digital development by enhancing data aggregation and computing power supply. It is fostering new quality productive forces in the digital sector through advancing digital industrialization and the digitalization of industries. By strengthening scenario-driven applications and AI empowerment, the city is promoting comprehensive digital transformation across urban domains. Additionally, it is optimizing the development environment for the digital industry by focusing on talent cultivation and building an open-source ecosystem.



Miao Wei, a member of the Standing Committee and Deputy Director of the Economic Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and former Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said in the keynote speech that, China, as the only country in the world with all industrial categories, is rapidly integrating its digital and real economies. He particularly lauded Chongqing as a benchmark for the integration of digital and real economies in the Western China, highlighting its remarkable achievements. Specific examples included the SERES Smart Factory, which has achieved 100% automation in key processes and reduced product delivery cycles by 30%, as well as Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.'s large language model "Tianjing 3.0"which uses AI to empower financial services so as to boost domestic consumption.



As the host city of the World Smart Industry Expo, Chongqing has also established itself as a major hub for the digital economy. The city is experiencing vigorous growth in this sector, with the scale of its digital economy exceeding the one-trillion-yuan threshold. It has nurtured a group of leading enterprises and formed a virtuous cycle of "innovation and R&D — real-world application — cluster expansion," providing core driving force for the regional digital economy.



Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. is a typical example of an enterprise rooted in Chongqing while serving the whole nation. Backed by the excellent business environment in Chongqing, the company has always clung to independent R & D in science and technology. It has formed a research team of over 3,400 people, accounting for over 75% of its total staff, and independently built more than 1,000 core systems covering the whole processes of risk control, customer service, marketing and asset management, making a key leap from a "technology user" to a "technology creator". In 2023, Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. pioneered the release of "Tianjing", a large language model for retail financial services targeting a user base of hundreds of millions. Now it has evolved to Version 3.0 and the model has been fully deployed across eight major application scenarios.



At the 2025 Digital Industry Ecology Conference, Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. released a number of achievements and cooperation projects, leading the collaborative development of the digital industry ecosystem. It officially launched the first financial blockchain management platform ahead of other national consumer finance companies, and implemented the first-ever "Blockchain + Digital Yuan" ABS transaction, building a reliable, open and shared "digital base" for the industry. It unveiled two Chongqing Municipal Key Laboratories jointly with Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications and the Chongqing-Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, aiming to build an innovative platform for special-purpose quantum computing and enhance the research level of cybersecurity and digital economy governance. Additionally, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed with the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics to jointly build a new paradigm for deep industry-academia-research integration. This initiative integrates basic research, technological breakthroughs, talent development, and results translation into a unified strategy, fostering a fertile environment for Chongqing's digital economy.



The conference also invited Jiang Xiaojuan, Honorary President of the China Society of Industrial Economics and Former Deputy Secretary- General of the State Council, Lu Jianhua, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Deputy Director of the National Natural Science Foundation of China, Liang Tao, Former Vice-Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Wang Zixiong, a member of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, Li Lihui, former President of the Bank of China, Jiang Ning, Executive Deputy General Manager of Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd., Yuan Foyu, Vice-President of Baidu Group, and Liu Yuanxin, Chief Expert of Huawei's Digital Finance Legion, to jointly discuss key issues like the development trends of the digital industry and the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. More than ten government leaders and academicians, over 50 technologyfirms , more than 300 top-notch companies and over 1,500 industrial - chain partners gathered in Chongqing. The event demonstrated nearly 20 billion yuan in potential investment attraction, drove over 30 million yuan in direct and indirect economic benefits, and generated more than 20 million online and offline impressions. These efforts propelled "Chongqing's Digital Industry" to trend once again, serving as a powerful testament to the city and the industry moving forward together.



At the closing ceremony of the Smart Expo held on the afternoon of 8th September, Cao Jingquan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd., stated that under the guidance of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government of Chongqing, the company will continue to leverage the dividends of large language models to create a replicable and scalable "Mashang Solution", and together with industrial partners, to enhance the accessibility, coverage and satisfaction of financial services , channeling more "financial vitality" into the real economy, and infusing more "intelligent nourishment" into thousands of households across the coutry.



As a national-level exhibition platform, the World Smart Industry Expo and Chongqing have mutually reinforced each other's growth. The event has converged unprecedented flows of people, goods, capital and information, unleashing a strong "Smart Expo Effect". Though the Expo concludes, its impact endures. The 2025 Digital Industry Ecology Conference not only enhanced Chongqing's reputation as a hub of digital industry, but also continues to attract high-end talents, cutting - edge technologies and high - quality resources to Chongqing and Western China, injecting robust momentum into regional high - quality development while offering valuable "Chongqing Model" and "Western Experience" for talent mobility and industrial upgrading across the country.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.