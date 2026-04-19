World Internet Conference Asia Pacific summit concludes

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2026 - On April 14, the two-day 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, themed "Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development — Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," came to a successful conclusion.

Uphold openness and cooperation to expand the digital economy; Promote inclusiveness and shared benefits to bridge digital and intelligence divides; Strengthen coordinated governance to build a fair and equitable cyberspace order; Reinforce security foundations to safeguard cyberspace safety.

This year marks the second consecutive time that Hong Kong has hosted the international conference. Approximately 1,000 participants attended, including ministerial-level officials from government departments, senior representatives of international organizations, diplomatic envoys to China, leaders from prominent internet enterprises, as well as experts and scholars from more than 50 countries and regions.John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stated that the successful hosting of the summit fully demonstrates Hong Kong's unique advantages under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework. The HKSAR Government is accelerating the development of innovation and technology, with artificial intelligence as a key pillar. Hong Kong ranks among the world's leading economies in AI readiness and is committed to harnessing the power of AI in a responsible and inclusive manner.Zhuang Rongwen, Chairman of the World Internet Conference and Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, noted that the summit aims to align with the accelerating trends of digitalization, networking, and intelligent transformation. It seeks to build consensus and pool strengths across sectors, leveraging new achievements and cooperation outcomes in the digital and intelligent fields to make greater contributions toward a brighter digital future for the Asia-Pacific region.On the afternoon of April 13, the main forum of the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, along with the Distinguished Contributors Ceremony, was held in Hong Kong.Wang Jingtao, Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, and Francis Gurry, Vice Chairman of the World Internet Conference and former Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, attended and delivered keynote speeches. Ren Xianliang, Secretary-General of the World Internet Conference, was also present.Wang Jingtao pointed out that the global wave of intelligent transformation is surging, with breakthroughs in artificial intelligence emerging collectively. He emphasized the need to build consensus and deepen cooperation to address the critical question of how digital technologies can better benefit humanity. He proposed four key measures:Francis Gurry stated that digital and intelligent empowerment means enabling individuals, enterprises, institutions, and diverse cultural and economic actors to adapt to the digital and AI environment, seize social and economic opportunities, and share in development dividends. He emphasized that all stakeholders bear important responsibilities in this process. The Distinguished Contributors Ceremony was established to honor individuals and enterprises that have driven the development of digital and intelligent technologies, recognizing both their technological excellence and their deep concern for the societal impact of technological transformation.Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, and Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, also attended and delivered speeches. Other distinguished participants included Wu Jianping, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Director of the Zhongguancun Laboratory; Nii Quaynor, Chairman of Ghana Dot Com and recipient of the 2024 Distinguished Contribution Award; and Kilnam Chon, Honorary Professor at KAIST and also a 2024 award recipient. Wu Dong, Chief Engineer of the Cyberspace Administration of China, also attended the event.The event invited individuals, enterprises, and prominent figures who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the global internet. Through keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, and personal narratives, participants shared their practices and insights on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace. The program featured four thematic sections:andParticipants also explored future directions and opportunities for artificial intelligence.During the event, the launch of the 2026 World Internet Conference Leading Science and Technology Awards and the global call for case studies on jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace were announced. The launch ceremony for the 2026 Distinguished Contribution Awards was also held.On April 14, six sub-forums on different themes were held in Hong Kong. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including intelligent agent innovation and applications, digital finance, AI safety governance, smart livelihoods, digital health, and the digitalization and dissemination of classical texts.On the same day, ten think tanks participating in the World Internet Conference Think Tank Cooperation Program released a series of research outcomes at the Smart Livelihoods and Digital Finance Forum of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Summit.The 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit was organized by the World Internet Conference, hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and co-organized by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government.

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