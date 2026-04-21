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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Whale Cloud and AGIBOT partner on embodied AI expansion

April 21, 2026 | 10:28
(0) user say
The cloud services provider and humanoid robotics company formed an alliance supporting international deployment of physical AI systems.

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud, a global leader in providing full-stack digital and intelligent capabilities for telecommunications and enterprise customers, and AGIBOT, a pioneer in general-purpose embodied robots, announced a strategic partnership to co-develop global embodied AI markets. The collaboration integrates AGIBOT's robotics technology with Whale Cloud's global reach and industry experience. The goal is to deploy advanced embodied AI robotics for global operators, enterprises, and governments, enabling them to foster a new era of intelligent productivity.

Strategic signing ceremony between Whale Cloud and AGIBOT during AGIBOT Partner Conference (APC) 2026
Strategic signing ceremony between Whale Cloud and AGIBOT during AGIBOT Partner Conference (APC) 2026

Aligning with global industry trends and leveraging their complementary strengths, Whale Cloud and AGIBOT are embarking on a comprehensive strategic partnership to build a new ecosystem characterized by "Technology Empowerment, Scenario Implementation, and Ecosystem Co-construction." By streamlining the entire value chain from lab to market, the two companies aim to secure a dominant position in the global embodied AI landscape and set a world-class benchmark for cross-industry cooperation.

The partnership identifies the global telecommunications sector as a strategic entry point while actively expanding into diverse industries, including industrial manufacturing, security, healthcare, public services, and residential environments. As a cornerstone of intelligent productivity, embodied AI will forge a new competitive frontier by integrating networks, computing power, robotics, and industry-specific applications. From infrastructure inspection and operations and maintenance (O&M) assurance in telecom networks to security inspection, and from service assistance in healthcare to intelligent customer guidance in government sectors, this collaboration is set to redefine operational efficiency.

"We are not merely seeking a testing ground for technology; we are co-defining the industrial standards and global paradigms for embodied AI," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud. "This partnership represents a high-level synergy between model capabilities and global operational experience. By leveraging our complementary strengths and collaborative innovation, we aim to build replicable and scalable global benchmarks."

"Whale Cloud's global reach and deep industry insights are invaluable," added Daniel Jiang, Partner & Co-president of AGIBOT. "By fusing AGIBOT's high-performance embodied AI capabilities with Whale Cloud's extensive expertise, we offer organizations a seamless path to innovation, unlocking new efficiencies and deeper operational insights across every sector."

By PR Newswire

Whale Cloud

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