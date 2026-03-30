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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Weiqiao Pioneering earns sixth national Green Factory designation

March 30, 2026 | 14:11
(0) user say
The Chinese industrial conglomerate secured government environmental certification for an additional manufacturing facility meeting sustainability standards.

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - On March 18, Hongzheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hongzheng New Materials"), based in Zouping, Shandong Province, was designated as a national-level "Green Factory" in the 2025 Green Factory List released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Recognized for its comprehensive green manufacturing system and remarkable achievements in low-carbon transition, Hongzheng New Materials becomes the sixth subsidiary under Weiqiao Pioneering Group to receive this prestigious accreditation.

The national-level "Green Factory" program, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is a cornerstone of China's green manufacturing system. It aims to honor enterprises that lead in efficient land use, non-toxic raw materials, clean production, waste recycling, and low-carbon energy utilization.

Hongzheng New Materials stated that it will further advance the research and application of green and low-carbon technologies to promote the upgrade of aluminum-based materials toward lightweight and high-value-added products, thereby injecting new momentum into the industry's transition toward greener and more intelligent development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Binzhou Information Office

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Weiqiao Pioneering green factory

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