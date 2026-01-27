Corporate

VinFast Partners with Autobrains on Autonomous Vehicles

January 27, 2026 | 12:25
(0) user say
The Vietnamese automaker formed a strategic collaboration with the AI driving technology company to develop self-driving systems and create cost-effective autonomous vehicles for mass market adoption.

HANOI, VIETNAM & TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - VinFast and Autobrains, a leading AI innovator in the automotive industry, today announced a strategic partnership on developing autonomous driving technology L2++ and a new autonomous vehicle architecture capable of transforming virtually any car into a self-driving "robo-car." The collaboration underscores its growing technological strength and reinforces the commitment to advancing autonomous solutions that deliver cutting-edge yet accessible vehicle technology for people everywhere.

The strategic collaboration focuses on the research and development of enhanced L2++ autonomous driving technologies for future VinFast electric vehicles.

The strategic collaboration focuses on the research and development of enhanced L2++ autonomous driving technologies for future VinFast electric vehicles.


The strategic collaboration focuses on the research and development of enhanced L2++ autonomous driving technologies for future VinFast electric vehicles. VinFast's current EV passenger lineup is equipped with Level 2 driving assistance features, and the upgraded L2++ system is already undergoing pilot testing on the VF 8 and VF 9 models. This partnership establishes a strong foundation for VinFast to progressively integrate more advanced autonomous capabilities across its full product portfolio, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering safer, smarter, and more intuitive mobility experiences for customers worldwide.

In addition, the partnership will explore and develop the "Robo-Car" system — a first-of-its-kind AI architecture that eliminates the need for costly LiDAR, radar arrays, or HD maps. Instead, the system leverages seven standard cameras and a compact, high-performance computing chip capable of processing approximately 20 trillion operations per second, enabling advanced autonomous functionality at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional systems.

The Robo-Car system is powered by Autobrains' Agentic AI architecture, which adapts to real-time driving scenarios with humanlike precision while minimizing computational demand and removing the need for costly hardware. Combined with Autobrains' Air-to-Road localization, a camera-based mapping technology that fuses real-time visual data with satellite imagery to eliminate HD map dependence, this foundation enables a scalable and affordable Level 4 autonomous solution for both emerging and advanced markets. VinFast and Autobrains are now testing the Robo-Car in controlled zones in Hanoi, with plans to expand trials to larger cities and international markets.

Prof.-Dr. Nguyen Van Duong, Global Deputy CEO of VinFast and Director of ADAS/AD Research Institute, said:"VinFast's strategic partnership with Autobrains is helping shape a disruptive approach to affordable autonomous driving that fits our long-term vision for global mobility. We aim to move advanced driving technology from early adopters to everyday drivers. VinFast is committed to making autonomous mobility safe, affordable, and available to all."

Igal Raichelgauz, CEO of Autobrains, said: "The Robo-Car we're developing with VinFast is performing autonomous driving in real traffic with confidence and precision. It marks meaningful progress toward a future where drivers everywhere can enjoy safety, comfort, and freedom through autonomy. It also reflects our shared mission of making advanced autonomous capability accessible to everyone."

VinFast is accelerating its global growth by expanding production capacity, broadening its product portfolio, and strengthening its presence in key international markets. The company continues to build momentum by working with leading local and international partners to integrate advanced technologies, enhance service quality, and elevate the overall vehicle experience. These collaborations allow VinFast to combine global expertise with its own rapid innovation, supporting the company's mission to deliver high-quality, intelligent, and accessible electric vehicles to customers worldwide.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinfast Autobrains

