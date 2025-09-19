VinFast Arabian Auto Association MoU 2025: Middle East Service Boost

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - VinFast has officially announced a strategic partnership with the Arabian Automobile Association (AAA), a leading provider of vehicle support services in the Middle East, to launch comprehensive roadside assistance for VinFast customers across six countries: the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in VinFast's ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and aftersales service quality in the region.Under the agreement, AAA will deliver a full suite of professional roadside assistance services, including emergency towing, transport to charging stations for depleted batteries, 12V battery jump-starts, flat tire replacement, and vehicle lockout support. All services will be carried out by well-trained technicians in strict compliance with VinFast's technical standards and local regulations. AAA guarantees rapid response times, with call center replies averaging under 45 seconds and on-site assistance within 60 to 90 minutes, depending on location and traffic conditions.VinFast Middle East will support AAA by providing customer data, technical training, and establishing dedicated hotlines in each country to ensure seamless and timely service delivery. AAA is committed to maintaining a minimum customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 90%, reflecting its dedication to service excellence.Notably, the roadside assistance program offers 10 years of coverage from the date of vehicle purchase and is transferable within the country of purchase, providing added flexibility and peace of mind for VinFast owners.stated:commented:In the region, VinFast has signed exclusive distribution agreements with three leading automotive partners: Al Tayer Motors (UAE), Al Mana Holdings (Qatar), and Bahwan Automobiles & Trading (Oman). Through strategic collaborations with top-tier local players, VinFast is actively contributing to the green mobility transformation in the Middle East, while reaffirming its mission to make electric vehicles more accessible to everyone.https://me.vinfast.com/

