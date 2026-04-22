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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinDynamics and Schaeffler partner on humanoid robotics

April 22, 2026 | 10:56
(0) user say
The Vietnamese automotive technology unit and German components supplier formed an alliance developing motion systems for bipedal robots.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - VinDynamics, a technology company of Vingroup, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Schaeffler, a leading global motion technology company headquartered in Germany. The partnership aims to foster joint research and development and lay the groundwork for future commercial agreements concerning core components for humanoid robots. This milestone represents a significant step forward in VinDynamics' strategy to advance humanoid robotics, while unlocking new opportunities to accelerate innovation and expand technological collaboration between the two companies on a global scale.

From left to right: Mr. Nguyen Quang Vinh – Chief Technology Officer, VinDynamics; Mr. Le Minh – Director of Hardware, VinDynamics; Prof. Han Boon Siew – Head of Humanoid Asia/Pacific, Schaeffler; Mr. Maximilian Fiedler – Regional CEO Asia/Pacific, Schaeffler, at the MOU signing ceremony between the two parties.
From left to right: Nguyen Quang Vinh – Chief Technology Officer, VinDynamics; Le Minh – Director of Hardware, VinDynamics; Prof. Han Boon Siew – Head of Humanoid Asia/Pacific, Schaeffler; Maximilian Fiedler – Regional CEO Asia/Pacific, Schaeffler, at the MOU signing ceremony between the two parties.

Under the MOU, VinDynamics and Schaeffler will collaborate on the research, development, and optimization of key components for humanoid robots, including actuator systems and motors. The partnership will focus on evaluating and refining prototype actuators or actuator components developed by Schaeffler, encompassing mechanical, gearbox, and hardware parameters, with due consideration for key components, tolerances, materials, and manufacturability.

In addition, VinDynamics will conduct technical assessments and optimization of its control software to ensure seamless compatibility and effective integration with the proposed actuator systems. Both parties will share relevant technical information and best practices necessary for the efficient execution of the project, in full compliance with the agreed confidentiality provisions.

Following the Start of Production, to be defined under a subsequent project agreement, the collaboration is expected to extend to the provision of advice and support in product simulation and validation to enhance system performance and reliability. VinDynamics will share operational product data of the actuators with Schaeffler, which Schaeffler may utilize to further improve actuator designs and performance.

The collaboration between VinDynamics and Schaeffler is anticipated to drive meaningful breakthroughs in the field of humanoid robotics, particularly by accelerating the research and development of highly complex and mission-critical components such as actuator systems and motor assemblies. Schaeffler's extensive heritage and global reputation in motion technology, combined with VinDynamics' strengths in robotics research, system design, and integration, establish a powerful foundation for setting new technological benchmarks in the industry.

La Manh Hung, President of VinDynamics, said: "We are honored to collaborate with Schaeffler, one of the world's foremost motion technology companies with a distinguished legacy of innovation and engineering excellence. This partnership represents not only a convergence of technological capabilities but also a strategic alignment of vision, as both organizations are committed to shaping the future of humanoid robotics. We believe that by combining our respective strengths, this collaboration will unlock transformative opportunities and accelerate the transition of humanoid robots from research environments to impactful real-world applications across both industrial and everyday settings."

Maximilian Fiedler, Regional CEO Asia/Pacific of Schaeffler, said: "VinDynamics is an inspiring technology partner with a clear and ambitious vision for humanoid robotics. Our collaboration underscores Schaeffler's commitment to working alongside pioneering innovators to advance the next generation of motion technologies. By integrating Schaeffler's decades of expertise in actuator and drive technologies with VinDynamics' capabilities in developing next-generation robotic systems, we are confident that this partnership will deliver significant technological advancements and contribute to shaping how humanoid robots are deployed in the future."

Established in September 2025, VinDynamics is a pioneering company in the field of humanoid robotics within Vingroup. The company is dedicated to developing versatile, human-centric robots capable of seamless integration into everyday life, with the scalability to support global deployment.

Schaeffler, with more than 80 years of leadership in motion technology, is one of the world's largest family-owned industrial companies, employing approximately 110,000 people and operating more than 250 locations across 55 countries.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://vindynamics.net/en and www.schaeffler.com

By VinDynamics

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TagTag:
VinDynamics Schaeffler Humanoid Robotics

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