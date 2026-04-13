Schaeffler sponsors Asia Road Racing Championship

SEPANG, Malaysia, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, a global leader in motion technology, is proud to announce its role as official technology sponsor for the 2026 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The ARRC is Asia's premier regional motorcycle racing series, featuring six rounds in prominent locations across the region. The 2026 season commences on April 10, 2026, at Sepang, Malaysia. This sponsorship marks Schaeffler's strategic entry into the dynamic two-wheeler racing scene in Asia.

Advancing Motion, with Motorsport

At Schaeffler, motorsport represents far more than competition. As outlined in our Why We Race philosophy, the racetrack serves as an extremely demanding and proving ground for technology. As Schaeffler elevates engagement in the dynamic two-wheeler landscape in Asia, the platform offers a conducive opportunity to highlight Schaeffler's broad technology portfolio that enable reliability and efficiency in high performance environments. This aligns with the company's goal to drive innovation globally in the field of motion technology.

Maximilian Fiedler, Regional CEO Asia/Pacific of Schaeffler, said: "Motorsports is a powerful driver for innovation, constantly challenging us to refine and elevate the standards of our technologies. We have been pursuing this in Europe for our four-wheeler segment and now with the partnership in the Asia Road Racing Championship, we foray into the two-wheeler racing segment in the region. Two-wheeler business is a strong area for us in Asia Pacific and this initiative demonstrates our passion for advancing motion and delivering solutions that perform at the highest level, on the racetrack and on the road. We are thrilled to support this exciting championship with Two Wheels Motor Racing and to leverage our cutting-edge technologies together with our partners and customers."

Ron Hogg, Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing Sdn Bhd, said: "Schaeffler's advanced motion technologies and proven expertise in the two-wheeler segment make them an ideal partner for the Asia Road Racing Championship. We are excited about this new partnership and together, we are focused on elevating the racing standards and delivering a world-class experience for riders and fans across the region, as a premier, innovation-driven racing championship."

Showcasing Our Full System Expertise

With decades of precision engineering experience and a passion for advancing motion, Schaeffler proudly sponsors the ARRC to support the evolving two-wheeler market. Schaeffler will showcase its full system expertise at the event, from precision-engineered systems, reliable batteries, to engine components. Visitors and racing enthusiasts will gain exclusive insight into how Schaeffler's products can enhance performance, durability, and efficiency across the entire lifecycle of two-wheelers.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.