Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Schaeffler sponsors Asia Road Racing Championship

April 13, 2026 | 10:08
(0) user say
The German automotive supplier entered motorcycle racing through official technology partnership with the regional two-wheeler competition series.

SEPANG, Malaysia, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, a global leader in motion technology, is proud to announce its role as official technology sponsor for the 2026 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The ARRC is Asia's premier regional motorcycle racing series, featuring six rounds in prominent locations across the region. The 2026 season commences on April 10, 2026, at Sepang, Malaysia. This sponsorship marks Schaeffler's strategic entry into the dynamic two-wheeler racing scene in Asia.

Advancing Motion, with Motorsport

At Schaeffler, motorsport represents far more than competition. As outlined in our Why We Race philosophy, the racetrack serves as an extremely demanding and proving ground for technology. As Schaeffler elevates engagement in the dynamic two-wheeler landscape in Asia, the platform offers a conducive opportunity to highlight Schaeffler's broad technology portfolio that enable reliability and efficiency in high performance environments. This aligns with the company's goal to drive innovation globally in the field of motion technology.

Maximilian Fiedler, Regional CEO Asia/Pacific of Schaeffler, said: "Motorsports is a powerful driver for innovation, constantly challenging us to refine and elevate the standards of our technologies. We have been pursuing this in Europe for our four-wheeler segment and now with the partnership in the Asia Road Racing Championship, we foray into the two-wheeler racing segment in the region. Two-wheeler business is a strong area for us in Asia Pacific and this initiative demonstrates our passion for advancing motion and delivering solutions that perform at the highest level, on the racetrack and on the road. We are thrilled to support this exciting championship with Two Wheels Motor Racing and to leverage our cutting-edge technologies together with our partners and customers."

Ron Hogg, Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing Sdn Bhd, said: "Schaeffler's advanced motion technologies and proven expertise in the two-wheeler segment make them an ideal partner for the Asia Road Racing Championship. We are excited about this new partnership and together, we are focused on elevating the racing standards and delivering a world-class experience for riders and fans across the region, as a premier, innovation-driven racing championship."

Showcasing Our Full System Expertise

With decades of precision engineering experience and a passion for advancing motion, Schaeffler proudly sponsors the ARRC to support the evolving two-wheeler market. Schaeffler will showcase its full system expertise at the event, from precision-engineered systems, reliable batteries, to engine components. Visitors and racing enthusiasts will gain exclusive insight into how Schaeffler's products can enhance performance, durability, and efficiency across the entire lifecycle of two-wheelers.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.

By PR Newswire

Schaeffler

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Schaeffler Asia Road Racing Championship

Related Contents

Schaeffler reports strong early output from Dong Nai solar project

Schaeffler reports strong early output from Dong Nai solar project

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Global Sources Hong Kong Show opens first phase

Global Sources Hong Kong Show opens first phase

China International Battery Fair showcases energy storage innovations

China International Battery Fair showcases energy storage innovations

Qianhai youth innovation hub debuts at GITEX AI ASIA

Qianhai youth innovation hub debuts at GITEX AI ASIA

VARON launches oxygen therapy bundles for pets

VARON launches oxygen therapy bundles for pets

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vinhomes Can Gio attracts global capital with infrastructure

Vinhomes Can Gio attracts global capital with infrastructure

LUX creates algorithm cleanser ads for social feeds

LUX creates algorithm cleanser ads for social feeds

LUX launches Chin Up exercise for text neck syndrome

LUX launches Chin Up exercise for text neck syndrome

XEV launches hardware-service EV model in Europe

XEV launches hardware-service EV model in Europe

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020