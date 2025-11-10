Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam's Q3 growth surged on export strength: UOB

November 10, 2025 | 19:26
(0) user say
Vietnam’s economic performance so far in 2025 has been deemed stronger than expected, and with an expansion of 7.85 per cent on-year achieved in the first three quarters, the outlook remains positive for 2025, according to UOB (United Overseas Bank).
Vietnams third quarter growth surged on export strength despite tariff challenges: UOB

According to the National Statistics Office, Vietnam’s real GDP growth surged by 8.23 per cent on-year in the third quarter, supported by strong exports performance and production despite US tariffs. This is the strongest quarterly out-turn since the third quarter of 2022, when the economy expanded 14.4 per cent on-year.

The third quarter is a further extension of the 8.19 per cent growth pace in the second quarter (revised higher from earlier estimate of 7.96 per cent), and well ahead of Bloomberg est of 7.2 per cent and the UOB call of 7.6 per cent. In the first nine months of 2025, Vietnam’s economy expanded 7.85 per cent on-year.

UOB said in a report released on November 10 that the strong performance came largely on the back of robust external trade activities as well as manufacturing output. In the Jan-Sep period, exports surged 16 per cent on-year with exports to the US registering 27.7 per cent on-year increase, amid a backdrop of tariff rates being imposed.

Manufacturing production saw a broad-based increase in the same period, increasing 10.8 per cent on-year in Jan-Sep, a faster pace compared to the 9.4 per cent rise in the same period in 2024.

Manufacturing purchasing managers' index data expanded for the third month in Sep (above 50), reversing three months of sub-50 readings prior to that. "This suggests a stabilised outlook ahead and is further reaffirmed by the quickened pace of realised foreign direct investment inflows, which increased 8.5 per cent on-year to $18.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025," UOB reported. "If the momentum continues into the last quarter, this could mean that full-year inflows may match the record inflows of $25.4 billion achieved in 2024."

Outlook delayed US tariff impact?

US tariff uncertainty eased in the second half of the year after the US finalised country-specific rates before the August deadline. Vietnam’s rate was set at 20 per cent.

UOB said that while the tariffs are lower than the initial 46 per cent threat, concerns remain. The 40 per cent transshipment tariff lacks detail, and no further information has been provided to determine how transshipment is defined. Sector-specific rates on furniture had been announced, although no specific details have been given either.

Nonetheless, furniture accounted for about 10 per cent of US imports from Vietnam in 2024, which would be another area of concern as tariff impact bites further.

"Vietnam is particularly vulnerable to trade frictions such as US tariffs, due to the open nature of its economy: exports of goods and services account for 83 per cent of Vietnam’s GDP, the second highest in ASEAN after Singapore (182 per cent), as well as its outsized exposure to the US market," UOB highlighted.

The US accounted for 30 per cent share of Vietnam's exports of $406 billion in 2024 and was its largest market, followed by China (15 per cent) and South Korea (6 per cent). The major products sold to the US in 2024 include electrical products ($41.7 billion), mobile phones and related items ($28.8 billion), furniture ($13.2 billion), and footwear ($8.8 billion). Products from these sectors accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the shipments that Vietnam sent to the US in 2024.

UOB reported that while Vietnam’s trade activities appeared to be robust so far despite US tariffs, one potential outcome is that exports orders could start to fade once the front-loading of orders ease and higher prices affect US consumer demand, especially into 2026.

Vietnams third quarter growth surged on export strength despite tariff challenges: UOB

With an expansion of 7.85 per cent on-year achieved in the first three quarters, UOB's outlook remains positive for 2025. However, due to a high base in the last quarter of 2024, UOB anticipated the final quarter would be a challenge given a backdrop of tariffs and trade frictions.

"As such, we are keeping our fourth quarter's growth projection of 7.2 per cent on-year, which implies an upward adjustment to our full-year growth forecast of 7.7 per cent (from our previous projection of 7.5 per cent). It would be even more daunting to achieve the official 8.3-8.5 per cent projection, which would require the last quarter expansion of 9.7-10.5 per cent on-year," UOB reported.

Central bank to hold rates steady

With a robust economic performance in the first 9 months of the year and no signs of slowing in momentum, there is little room for State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to ease policy at the moment. Meanwhile, inflation pressures remain present, with inflation rate of 3.38 per cent on-year in September from 3.24 per cent in August, inflation rate averaged 3.3 per cent (overall) and 3.2 per cent (core), with the latter outpacing the rate in 2024 (2.9 per cent) and 2023 (3 per cent).

The foreign exchange market is likely another key consideration for the SBV. The VND remained the second worst performing Asian currency in the first nine months of 2025, declining by 3.55 per cent against the USD, ahead of Indian rupee’s 3.58 per cent fall and trailing marginally behind Indonesia rupiah’s 3.38 per cent drop.

In contrast, regional peers benefitted from a broad USD weakness backdrop, with gains ranging from 7.65 per cent for the Taiwan dollar to 2.5 per cent for the Chinese Renmimbi during this period.

UOB continued to be negative on the VND, which stayed close to its record low of 26,436/USD reached in August, as the SBV continued to guide the currency weaker through its daily fixings. Given the limited correlation between USD/VND and the broader DXY, UOB expected the VND to lag regional peers in benefiting from renewed USD softness, which is likely to emerge as the US Fed proceeds with further rate cuts.

"Overall, we maintain a cautious outlook on the VND and revise our USD/VND forecasts to 26,400 in the last quarter, 26,300 in the first quarter of 2026, 26,200 in Q2, and 26,100 in Q3," UOB forecasted.

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent
Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub
UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte
UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UOB gdp growth US tariff

Related Contents

UOB Vietnam elevates retail banking experience with enhanced credit card suite

UOB Vietnam elevates retail banking experience with enhanced credit card suite

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte

UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte

Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub

Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte

UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte

Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub

Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

MoF fast-tracking financial law reforms to spur growth

MoF fast-tracking financial law reforms to spur growth

Latest News ⁄ Money

MCH poised to become Vietnam's new 'national stock'

MCH poised to become Vietnam's new 'national stock'

ACBS secures $30 million credit facility from Cathay United Bank

ACBS secures $30 million credit facility from Cathay United Bank

FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026

FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026

Exporters turn to rules and finance to stay competitive

Exporters turn to rules and finance to stay competitive

Citi connects Korean businesses to Vietnam’s growth story

Citi connects Korean businesses to Vietnam’s growth story

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020