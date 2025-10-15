Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

October 15, 2025 | 16:34
(0) user say
A high-level dialogue in Hanoi has spotlighted how AI is reshaping the future of auditing and public financial management.

Held on October 13, the international conference on enhancing audit capacity through AI was co-organised by the State Audit Office of Vietnam and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. The event gathered more than 100 senior representatives from international organisations, audit institutions, and the financial and academic sectors to explore how technology can improve audit quality and strengthen governance.

A key highlight of the programme was the second panel discussion on AI’s impact on audit capacity, technology, and collaboration, which drew strong interest from experts. Opening the session, Dam Xuan Lam, partner at KPMG Vietnam, noted that in both public and financial auditing, expectations for transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency have never been higher.

“That is also why enhancing the capacity of the State Audit in particular, and auditors in general, has become critical in the era of digital transformation,” he said.

According to Lam, applying AI in auditing is not only a technological trend but also a test of human professional competence and ethics.

“AI can accelerate processing, but humans must lead, control, and ensure that technology is used for the public good, rather than replacing professional value.”

Hoang Van Luong, director of the General Department, SAV, noted that the scope of auditing work has significantly increased due to changes in administrative organisational models.

“Previously, we had three administrative levels: province, district, and commune. Now there are only two: province and commune. This has significantly increased the volume of auditing work,” he explained. “Without investment in and application of technology, especially AI and big data analytics, fulfilling our tasks is nearly impossible.”

Speaking at the event, Luong said that SAV has begun implementing certain auditing support software, particularly in banking and audits of investment projects.

“In 2024, we have introduced at least two digital technology applications to support auditing, and we are continuing to work closely with the SAV’s IT Department to expand the use of AI in audit processes,” he stated.

Luong also mentioned that AI application will help shorten data processing time, enhance monitoring of public financial activities, and enable faster and more effective identification and analysis of key matters.

“However, implementation also faces many challenges, the biggest being data-sharing issues, an incomplete legal framework, and uneven technological capacity among auditors,” he added. “We need a clear legal mechanism to ensure that data sharing between ministries and the State Audit is conducted transparently and effectively.”

According to Luong, an important direction is the amendment of the State Audit Law, expected in 2027, to clearly define the responsibility of relevant agencies to share information. He also expressed hope that SAV’s digital transformation process will be accompanied by the private sector and international organisations, particularly in sharing experience, training, and technology transfer.

“We cannot go alone. Public-private collaboration is key to enhancing audit capacity in the digital age,” said Luong.

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Meanwhile, Ayla Majid, ACCA’s global president, returned to a core question: why does auditing exist?

According to her, the purpose of auditing is to ensure transparency, strengthen trust, and thereby support the efficient and rational allocation of capital and resources.

“In that regard, AI brings tremendous value, as it enables faster, more accurate, and more efficient data analysis, helping organisations implement solutions precisely, reduce costs, and optimise resources,” added Majid.

However, the ACCA’s global president also noted that this transformation requires continuous learning and adaptation while maintaining professional transparency principles.

“ACCA has made AI a central component in its new professional training and certification scheme, announced this June,” she said. “In addition, ACCA is strengthening cooperation with key partners globally, including the SAV, to share international experience, boost digital transformation, and work towards the common goal of developing transparent and sustainable public auditing.”

Majid stressed that although the auditing profession has undergone many changes over the decades, the human role remains indispensable.

“On the contrary, we are shifting towards more strategic and value-creating roles. Those who continuously invest in learning, skill enhancement, and responsible technology application will always retain their professional value,” she noted.

According to Majid, the key lies in strengthening collaboration and cross-learning among audit agencies, regulators, enterprises, and professional organisations. ACCA aims to act as a bridge for global knowledge sharing, helping stakeholders learn from each other as governance systems continuously evolve.

“Future professionals do not necessarily need to know programming, but more importantly, they must understand how AI and large language models can collaborate with humans, increasing flexibility while ensuring robust governance,” she concluded.

From a corporate perspective, Ngo Hoang Ha, deputy CEO of Techcom Securities, stated that AI has become a core organisational capability.

“At Techcom Securities, we have started applying AI in multiple areas, from portfolio management and risk assessment to customer behavior analysis,” said Ha. “AI tools help the system operate more efficiently, reduce manual errors, and support analysts in making faster and more accurate decisions.”

Specifically, Techcom Securities requires all employees, not just those in technology, to participate in a basic AI course to fully understand its nature and practical applications.

“The crucial factor is data. If data is not clean, AI will misrepresent reality,” he said. “Therefore, we build a standardised data system, ensuring integrity and traceability. Then, AI truly becomes a second pair of eyes for managers, helping detect risks and enhance operational efficiency.”

Nevertheless, Ha stressed that “AI is only effective when users understand its objectives and limitations. We consider AI a support tool, not a replacement for humans. All final financial decisions still rely on human intelligence, experience, and professional ethics. That is how we balance speed and accuracy, technology and trust.”

At the end of the discussion, all four experts agreed that digital transformation in auditing cannot be separated from the human element, and AI is not just a technical tool, but an opportunity to redefine transparency, efficiency, and trust across the public financial system.

AI reshapes accounting from automation to human strategic influence AI reshapes accounting from automation to human strategic influence

The latest report from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants points out that accountants can thrive in an AI-dominated workplace, just as they have done in other tech revolutions.
Businesses remain upbeat about global trade despite tariff turbulence Businesses remain upbeat about global trade despite tariff turbulence

Global businesses continue to express confidence in trade prospects over the medium term, according to a report released by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on September 30.
ACCA and SAV explore AI’s role in modernising public auditing ACCA and SAV explore AI’s role in modernising public auditing

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the State Audit Office of Vietnam convened a high-level forum in Hanoi to explore how AI can enhance public auditing and financial governance.

By Hazy Tran

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Audit AI in the new era Auditing profession Transparency and trust Enhancing audit capacity

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020