Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TORRAS unveils FlashEye Dot charger for mobile devices in Japan

November 10, 2026 | 09:48
(0) user say
Mobile accessory developer TORRAS released the FlashEye Dot USB-C charger in Japan, designed to display connected iPhone models alongside real-time charging status updates.

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – TORRAS, a mobile accessory brand, has released the USBC charger 'FlashEye Dot'. FlashEye Dot is a smart charger that detects the iPhone model and battery status to deliver appropriate charging power. It shows the device model name, charging output and remaining battery level on its display in real time. It offers up to 45W USBC output. It can charge an iPhone 17 Pro up to 50% in around 20 minutes and is also compatible with iPad and MacBook Air. Equipped with GaN and ToraIce lowtemperature charging protection technology, it regulates temperature during charging and features over-current, over-voltage and overheating protection. Its 45° angled display auto-rotates based on the charger's orientation. Tapping the top of the Dot triggers fun facial expressions on screen. The product comes with an 18-month warranty starting from the date of purchase.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TORRAS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TORRAS FlashEye Dot USB C charger

Related Contents

TORRAS to Showcase Pioneering Personal Air-Conditioning Cooling Tech and More at CES 2025

TORRAS to Showcase Pioneering Personal Air-Conditioning Cooling Tech and More at CES 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

South Korean influencers visit historic water town in Zhejiang province

South Korean influencers visit historic water town in Zhejiang province

Indonesia hosts national anesthesia crisis management competition in Balikpapan

Indonesia hosts national anesthesia crisis management competition in Balikpapan

Huawei launches documentary series on wireless communications development

Huawei launches documentary series on wireless communications development

National Innovation Agency hosts annual innovation awards ceremony in Thailand

National Innovation Agency hosts annual innovation awards ceremony in Thailand

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020