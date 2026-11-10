National Innovation Agency hosts annual innovation awards ceremony in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 November 2026 - The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), through the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) (NIA), hosted the annual National Innovation Day 2026 awards ceremony. The event honors and commemorates the extraordinary innovation visionary, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX)—revered as the "Father of Thai Innovation"—whose royal initiative, the Klaeng Din (soil aggravation) project, demonstrated pioneering resource management. During the ceremony, the NIA announced the winners of the prestigious National Innovation Awards, celebrating outstanding Thai innovators and forward-thinking organizations across the public, private, and academic sectors whose contributions generate tangible value for institutions, society, and the nation. Concurrently, the ceremony featured the presentation of the Innovation Thailand Awards and the Thai Rice Innovation Awards, both longstanding collaborative initiatives spearheaded by the NIA.

Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA), said that National Innovation Day remains an essential annual forum dedicated to commemorating the royal grace, genius, and enduring innovation legacy of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation strongly believes that human capital is the cornerstone of building an innovation-driven society. Consequently, the NIA prioritizes workforce upskilling across all generations alongside deploying technology and innovation to mitigate inequality, expand economic opportunities, enhance quality of life, and sharpen national competitiveness. This mission accelerates Thailand's transition from a mere consumer of technology into a prolific creator of high-value innovation. The event serves not only as a platform to recognize trailblazers, but also as a catalyst to foster widespread awareness, stimulate active technology adoption, showcase Thai ingenuity on the world stage, and collectively advance Thailand toward becoming a sustainable "Innovation Nation."



"The National Innovation Awards represent the highest distinction in Thailand's innovation landscape. They celebrate Thai innovators whose pioneering work delivers clear, measurable value to the country, sparking pride and creative momentum across all sectors while elevating our national image as an emerging Innovation Nation," stated Dr. Krithpaka. "Now in its 22nd year, the competition reflects a rapid leap forward in domestic innovation capability, keeping pace with an evolving global landscape. Historically, more than 6,736 submissions have entered the awards, with over 370 projects recognized, collectively generating an economic, social, and environmental impact valued at over 138 billion baht."



Dr. Krithpaka highlighted three winning innovations from the 2026 National Innovation Awards that exemplify success across economic, social, and environmental dimensions, underscoring Thai entrepreneurs' capacity to combine deep technology with commercial viability:



1. BUZZEBEES: Elevating CRM through AI to Boost Marketing Efficiency and Business Growth Developed by Buzzebees Co., Ltd., this end-to-end customer relationship management (CRM) and online engagement platform secured first prize in the Economic category (Large and Medium Enterprise division). Powered by advanced AI algorithms, the platform streamlines customer data management, consumer behavior analytics, and precision-targeted marketing campaigns. It empowers enterprises to connect with target demographics accurately, retain customer bases, and unlock new revenue streams.



The comprehensive suite encompasses loyalty and points-redemption programs, payment and order management workflows tailored for SMEs and restaurants, and e-commerce channel operations, alongside targeted digital media and affiliate marketing powered by a vast influencer and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) network. By leveraging real-time business diagnostics and automated campaign personalization, the platform can deploy fully functional solutions within just five business days—a 20-fold reduction in turnaround time compared to traditional development cycles that often require up to 100 days.



Currently, BUZZEBEES supports over 500 enterprise platforms, more than 1,500 SME and merchant networks, and an aggregate user base exceeding 200 million consumer and distributor accounts. Notable deployments include Tops' personalized loyalty platform, which serves over 210,000 active users and has processed more than 40 million reward redemptions. In 2025, the company generated over 2 billion baht annually in gross merchandise value (GMV) through international affiliate channels, saved domestic corporations over 600 million baht annually by replacing reliance on foreign enterprise software, posted 2.964 billion baht in total revenue, and created an average of 260 local tech jobs annually.



2. INSPECTRA MMG: Deep-Learning AI for Mammography Analysis Enhancing Breast Cancer Screening Developed by Perceptra Co., Ltd., INSPECTRA MMG captured first prize in the Social category (Large and Medium Enterprise division). The diagnostic-support AI system assists radiologists in interpreting screening mammograms, specifically targeting the diagnostic complexities posed by dense breast tissue—a characteristic prevalent among Asian women that frequently obscures underlying lesions in standard screenings.



Trained on a proprietary dataset of more than 400,000 mammographic images from Thai cohorts, INSPECTRA MMG detects subtle indicators of malignancy to assist clinical decision-making. Deployed in Thai clinical settings for over three years across more than 220,000 processed patient cases, the tool reduces radiologists' workloads, optimizes diagnostic throughput, and democratizes access to early cancer detection in medically underserved provinces. Validation data submitted by the company demonstrates an impressive Cancer Detection Rate of 97%, validating AI's efficacy as a clinical decision-support asset while maintaining physician oversight as the ultimate diagnostic authority. Looking ahead, Perceptra plans to expand outreach via mobile mammography screening units for remote communities, implement an annual software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model to fund continued R&D, and scale operations into broader Southeast Asian healthcare markets.



3. MyraShell Aroma: Upcycling Marine Shell Waste into Sustainable Luxury Bio-Materials Developed by Manee Mongkol Gems Factory Co., Ltd., "MyraShell Aroma – Sea of Love" won top honors in the Environmental category (Micro & Small Enterprise, and Social Enterprise division). The initiative upcycles discarded green mussel shells sourced from coastal fishing communities into high-value decorative bio-materials under circular economy principles, effectively curbing coastal waste while establishing sustainable secondary income streams for local artisanal fishers.



The innovation isolates nacre (mother-of-pearl) and calcium carbonate fractions from marine shells, formulating them with bio-based binding polymers and precision engineering techniques into durable, aesthetically sophisticated materials suitable for fine jewelry and luxury decor. MyraShell Aroma features a calibrated micro-porous surface that absorbs and disperses fragrances ambiently without electricity, designed for repeated aromatic refills.



The company has expanded its portfolio under the MyraShell and MyraGem brands to supply interior panels, lighting fixtures, and architectural finishes to luxury five-star hospitality brands. Manee Mongkol Gems collaborates with the Chonburi Fisheries Association and the Sawang Pratheep Community Enterprise for ethical raw material sourcing, complete with origin-traceability protocols, and partners with Kasetsart University on material validation with research grant backing from the NIA. The breakthrough gained international acclaim at Milan Design Week at Superstudio Events in Milan, Italy, where the team exhibited a 3×3-meter "Sea of Love" feature wall. Capitalizing on sustainable luxury storytelling, the company is actively expanding its direct export channels across Italy, Germany, France, and Hong Kong.



Supporting Broader Innovation Ecosystems Alongside the flagship honors, the ceremony presented accolades across complementary specialized initiatives:

The 22nd National Innovation Awards: Organized directly by the NIA to honor impact across five dedicated pillars: Economy, Society, Environment, Innovation Communicator, and Innovative Organization. The 2026 edition drew 437 competitive submissions.

The 26th Innovation Thailand Awards: Co-organized with the Science Society of Thailand under the Patronage of His Majesty the King, this initiative fosters youth-led innovation and guides intellectual property toward viable commercialization across two academic tiers: Higher Vocational/Undergraduate and Vocational/Secondary levels (attracting 494 entries).

The 18th Thai Rice Innovation Awards: Co-hosted with the Thai Rice Foundation under Royal Patronage to incentivize high-value product transformation and process innovation across the rice value chain. Awards were conferred across Industrial and Community Enterprise categories, drawing 82 submissions.

Serving as the nation's "Focal Conductor," the NIA continues to align with domestic and international partners through its core Groom – Grant – Growth – Global framework. This integrated strategy aims to expand Thailand's cohort of market-ready innovation-driven enterprises (IDEs), catalyze economic value creation, and fortify national competitiveness to firmly cement Thailand's standing as an internationally recognized Innovation Nation.

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