Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam, NZ seek level-up in ties

February 19, 2026 | 18:06
(0) user say
Rising demand for high-quality fruit is opening new trade opportunities between New Zealand and Vietnam. Scott James, New Zealand Consul General and Trade Commissioner, spoke with VIR’s Oanh Do about export strengths, market priorities, and prospects for deeper trade ties.

What are the key strengths that underpin the competitiveness of New Zealand’s agricultural products, particularly fresh fruit, in markets such as Vietnam?

Vietnam, NZ seek level-up in ties
Scott James

New Zealand’s competitiveness in agricultural trade is underpinned by a combination of natural growing advantages, strong quality governance, and efficient logistics. These factors work together to support a premium positioning in international markets.

Taking cherries as an example, they are mainly grown in Central Otago, a region recognised for its clean air, fertile soils, high sunlight hours, and distinctive climate. These natural conditions are critical for fruit development, particularly in terms of size, firmness, and flavour. Sunshine plays a decisive role in allowing cherries to fully develop on the tree, which directly affects eating quality.

Speed to market is equally important. New Zealand cherries are air-freighted to Vietnam and arrive within 48 hours of being picked. This enables exporters to harvest fruit at peak maturity rather than earlier, as is often required for sea-freighted produce that may take up to two weeks to reach consumers. The result is a fresher product with higher value at retail level.

How do you assess the potential of the Vietnamese market for New Zealand’s premium agricultural exports?

Vietnam is becoming an increasingly strategic market for New Zealand exporters. With a large population and rapidly expanding middle class, Vietnam offers both scale and growth potential for premium products.

New Zealand has a population of only five million, yet produces enough food to feed approximately 50 million people. Export markets are therefore essential to our agricultural economy. As Vietnamese consumers become more health-conscious and more attentive to food safety, origin, and nutritional value, demand for high-quality imported food is rising steadily.

Which New Zealand products have potential to expand their presence in Vietnam?

Cherries, apples, and kiwifruit are currently the most established New Zealand products in Vietnam, but there is clear potential to broaden the range. We are seeing growing interest in persimmons and strawberries, and a number of other products are under active consideration.

The New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries is supporting agencies to work closely with Vietnamese authorities on market access for additional products. These discussions are ongoing, and we are hopeful that further openings can be achieved later this year. From a trade and investment perspective, diversifying the product portfolio helps reduce concentration risk and creates new commercial opportunities across different segments of the market.

Vietnam is transitioning towards high-quality, technology-driven agriculture. Where do you see the most concrete areas for cooperation with New Zealand?

Vietnam’s transition towards higher-quality and technology-driven agriculture opens up clear and practical areas for cooperation. Vietnam is already on a defined development path, focusing on productivity, quality, and value-added across its agricultural sector.

New Zealand has expertise in agricultural technology, biosecurity systems, post-harvest handling, cold-chain logistics, and supply chain management. These are areas where cooperation can deliver tangible outcomes, whether through government-to-government programmes or private sector partnerships and investment.

Importantly, this cooperation is two-way. While New Zealand is keen to share knowledge, we also see strong potential for Vietnamese companies and producers to engage with New Zealand through joint ventures, technology partnerships, and participation in agri-food value chains.

A practical example is dragon fruit. Collaboration between New Zealand and Vietnam has helped improve quality and taste, enabling Vietnamese producers to export higher-value products and move further up the value chain.

How do you assess the future outlook for agricultural trade between New Zealand and Vietnam?

The outlook for agricultural trade between New Zealand and Vietnam is very positive and increasingly balanced. Demand in Vietnam for premium, safe, and responsibly produced food is expected to continue growing, creating sustained opportunities for New Zealand exporters.

At the same time, New Zealand consumers are showing greater interest in tropical fruits from Vietnam, including pineapple, banana, passion fruit, and dragon fruit. This two-way flow of goods supports a more resilient and mutually beneficial trade relationship.

By Oanh Do

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
New Zealand New Zealand and Vietnam Scott James

Related Contents

Foreign fruits flood Vietnamese market

Foreign fruits flood Vietnamese market

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

New Zealand commits $570,000 to support Vietnam’s post-disaster recovery

New Zealand commits $570,000 to support Vietnam’s post-disaster recovery

New Zealand deepens education links with Vietnam

New Zealand deepens education links with Vietnam

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

Care For Vietnam signs strategic MoU and raises voice at ASEAN Forum in New Zealand

Care For Vietnam signs strategic MoU and raises voice at ASEAN Forum in New Zealand

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

A suitable growth model for Vietnam

A suitable growth model for Vietnam

Growth success hinges on reforms

Growth success hinges on reforms

Sustained growth can translate into income gains

Sustained growth can translate into income gains

Vietnam, NZ seek level-up in ties

Vietnam, NZ seek level-up in ties

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020