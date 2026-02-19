Vietnam, NZ seek level-up in ties

What are the key strengths that underpin the competitiveness of New Zealand’s agricultural products, particularly fresh fruit, in markets such as Vietnam?

Scott James

New Zealand’s competitiveness in agricultural trade is underpinned by a combination of natural growing advantages, strong quality governance, and efficient logistics. These factors work together to support a premium positioning in international markets.

Taking cherries as an example, they are mainly grown in Central Otago, a region recognised for its clean air, fertile soils, high sunlight hours, and distinctive climate. These natural conditions are critical for fruit development, particularly in terms of size, firmness, and flavour. Sunshine plays a decisive role in allowing cherries to fully develop on the tree, which directly affects eating quality.

Speed to market is equally important. New Zealand cherries are air-freighted to Vietnam and arrive within 48 hours of being picked. This enables exporters to harvest fruit at peak maturity rather than earlier, as is often required for sea-freighted produce that may take up to two weeks to reach consumers. The result is a fresher product with higher value at retail level.

How do you assess the potential of the Vietnamese market for New Zealand’s premium agricultural exports?

Vietnam is becoming an increasingly strategic market for New Zealand exporters. With a large population and rapidly expanding middle class, Vietnam offers both scale and growth potential for premium products.

New Zealand has a population of only five million, yet produces enough food to feed approximately 50 million people. Export markets are therefore essential to our agricultural economy. As Vietnamese consumers become more health-conscious and more attentive to food safety, origin, and nutritional value, demand for high-quality imported food is rising steadily.

Which New Zealand products have potential to expand their presence in Vietnam?

Cherries, apples, and kiwifruit are currently the most established New Zealand products in Vietnam, but there is clear potential to broaden the range. We are seeing growing interest in persimmons and strawberries, and a number of other products are under active consideration.

The New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries is supporting agencies to work closely with Vietnamese authorities on market access for additional products. These discussions are ongoing, and we are hopeful that further openings can be achieved later this year. From a trade and investment perspective, diversifying the product portfolio helps reduce concentration risk and creates new commercial opportunities across different segments of the market.

Vietnam is transitioning towards high-quality, technology-driven agriculture. Where do you see the most concrete areas for cooperation with New Zealand?

Vietnam’s transition towards higher-quality and technology-driven agriculture opens up clear and practical areas for cooperation. Vietnam is already on a defined development path, focusing on productivity, quality, and value-added across its agricultural sector.

New Zealand has expertise in agricultural technology, biosecurity systems, post-harvest handling, cold-chain logistics, and supply chain management. These are areas where cooperation can deliver tangible outcomes, whether through government-to-government programmes or private sector partnerships and investment.

Importantly, this cooperation is two-way. While New Zealand is keen to share knowledge, we also see strong potential for Vietnamese companies and producers to engage with New Zealand through joint ventures, technology partnerships, and participation in agri-food value chains.

A practical example is dragon fruit. Collaboration between New Zealand and Vietnam has helped improve quality and taste, enabling Vietnamese producers to export higher-value products and move further up the value chain.

How do you assess the future outlook for agricultural trade between New Zealand and Vietnam?

The outlook for agricultural trade between New Zealand and Vietnam is very positive and increasingly balanced. Demand in Vietnam for premium, safe, and responsibly produced food is expected to continue growing, creating sustained opportunities for New Zealand exporters.

At the same time, New Zealand consumers are showing greater interest in tropical fruits from Vietnam, including pineapple, banana, passion fruit, and dragon fruit. This two-way flow of goods supports a more resilient and mutually beneficial trade relationship.