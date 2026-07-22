Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Molicel unveils next-gen cell technology at AABC Europe

July 22, 2026 | 15:40
(0) user say
Molicel showcased its INR-21700-P70X cell within its PX series at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference Europe 2026, engineered to bridge the gap between lithium-ion batteries for hybrid vehicle applications.

TAIPEI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-high-power cell pioneer Molicel showcased its technological leadership at Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe 2026, revealing the leading INR-21700-P70X within its PX series. Engineered to bridge the gap between lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors, this next-generation cell sets a new automotive benchmark by delivering an extraordinary 7000 mAh capacity, a staggering 340 Wh/kg energy density, and an elite 30C high-rate continuous discharge capability.

This major tactical realignment sweeps through the global auto industry as BEV growth cools. In its 2026 outlook, the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights this shift, noting that manufacturers are actively prioritizing hybrids. In response, a massive surge in hybrid demand is redefining key regions: in the United States, hybrids neared 20% of new vehicle sales volume by late 2025 according to CNBC, while in Europe, they captured a 24% market share based on International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) data. Concurrently, the Asia-Pacific region asserted its market dominance, capturing 51.67% of the global hybrid vehicle market value across all segments, including mild, full, and plug-in hybrids. The multi-regional momentum is propelling the global hybrid vehicle market from USD 335.21 billion in 2026 to USD 570.78 billion by 2034.

This market shift has profoundly altered battery requirements. Next-generation hybrids demand an unprecedented synergy of sustained energy and explosive power—a profile Molicel delivers by breaking the traditional trade-off between power and density. With a 900W peak power duration of 5 seconds, the INR-21700-P70X enables immediate current delivery during sudden overtaking maneuvers and instant power absorption during heavy regenerative braking. Furthermore, the cell achieves an unprecedented power switching time of under 200 microseconds when ramping up to high-power output. This response speed effectively mirrors a supercapacitor, allowing the vehicle to seamlessly handle high-frequency power pulses without power fading.

"The global automotive landscape is undergoing a profound diversification, where the demand for immediate, high-frequency burst power has become paramount," said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel. "Our next-generation PX series isn't just an evolutionary upgrade; by blending supercapacitor-like responsiveness with the high energy density of lithium-ion, we are redefining what hybrid powertrains can achieve in terms of raw power, safety, and lifespan."

By passing the ultra-stringent UL9540A thermal runaway evaluation—the definitive international safety benchmark for energy storage systems and critical power infrastructure—Molicel sets a new safety benchmark. Through advanced single-crystal technology, the cell slashes exothermal heat release by nearly 50% compared to conventional poly-crystal materials. Crucially, during brutal abuse testing, instead of triggering a simultaneous, catastrophic blowout, Molicel's cells merely smoke, significantly delaying and isolating thermal spread. This tactical containment delivers a premier level of defense valued not only by mission-critical data center BBUs, but now serving as an unprecedented safety guarantee for automakers designing next-generation HEVs.

Furthermore, unlike BEVs that undergo deep daily cycles, hybrids subject batteries to hundreds of thousands of rapid, shallow fluctuations. In testing mimicking this environment under a supercapacitor profile, Molicel's PX series retained an astonishing 96% capacity after 1,000,000 cycles(+10C for 10s / -2C for 110s, cut-off temp. 83°C). This extreme durability ensures the battery powertrain outlives the vehicle itself, eliminating automaker warranty anxieties.

By combining conventional lithium-ion energy density with the microsecond responsiveness, low heat, and million-cycle life of a supercapacitor under high-rate pulse conditions, Molicel stands as the premier technology enabler for the global hybrid transition.

By PR Newswire

Molicel

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Molicel AABC Europe Ultrahighpower cell Technological leadership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Molicel unveils next-gen cell technology at AABC Europe

Molicel unveils next-gen cell technology at AABC Europe

FLIN launches Indonesia's first debt mediation service

FLIN launches Indonesia's first debt mediation service

GXS Group named ASEAN's Best Digital Bank for Consumers

GXS Group named ASEAN's Best Digital Bank for Consumers

SM Group wins 24 awards from Corporate Governance Asia

SM Group wins 24 awards from Corporate Governance Asia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020