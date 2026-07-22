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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FLIN launches Indonesia's first debt mediation service

July 22, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
FLIN, the Indonesian financial consultancy behind the Dana Talangan programme, launched a new Debt Mediation and Negotiation service, becoming Indonesia's first credit wellness platform.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLIN, Indonesian financial consultancy behind the Dana Talangan program, announced a new Debt Mediation and Negotiation (Mediasi Utang) service.

The addition makes FLIN what it calls Indonesia's first credit wellness platform, a single company that can support a borrower through every stage of a debt problem. To date, it has helped more than 800 Indonesians become debt-free.

What Is a Credit Wellness Platform?

FLIN describes credit wellness as covering every part of a debt problem, from the first sign of trouble to a full resolution, all in one place. Rather than approaching one party to arrange a loan and another to handle their debt, a borrower can rely on FLIN to arrange both in one place and escape the debt treadmill.

Understanding Indonesia's Growing Debt Burden

The need for end-to-end debt support is becoming increasingly urgent as household debt in Indonesia continues to rise. Outstanding peer-to-peer (P2P) lending reached Rp 100.69 trillion by February 2026, up 25.75% year-on-year, while Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) balances tracked by Pefindo Biro Kredit surged 86.7% over the same period to Rp 56.3 trillion, according to OJK data reported by Detik Finance.

Behind these figures is a broader economic shift. INDEF Senior Economist Tauhid Ahmad has observed that much of this borrowing is increasingly used to cover everyday living expenses. Among lower-income households, many are taking on new loans instead of relying on savings, creating a cycle where debt becomes a means of meeting daily needs rather than building long-term financial stability.

For many borrowers, this marks the beginning of a debt treadmill. New loans are taken to repay existing ones, monthly obligations continue to grow, and persistent calls from debt collectors add further financial and emotional pressure. At that stage, another loan alone is often no longer enough. Borrowers need structured solutions such as debt consolidation, debt mediation, and financial guidance to regain control of their finances.

FLIN's Solution: Credit Wellness, Not Just Credit

This is the world FLIN steps into: a place where borrowers address the full arc of their debt problem, from diagnosis, to consolidation, to mediation, rather than simply take on another loan. It is built for salaried people already deep in a debt trap who still want a way out.

Through OJK-licensed lending partners, FLIN helps borrowers combine existing debts (pinjol, credit cards, paylater, KTA) into one fixed monthly payment, either unsecured or secured via Dana Talangan program. Under the secured option, a pledged asset opens access to a lower rate, longer tenor, or larger amount. Through Mediasi Utang, for debt too large to consolidate, FLIN negotiates directly with creditors to ease the borrower's burden.

How FLIN's Model Works in Practice

Every borrower begins with a structured financial health assessment, one-on-one financial consultation, and cash-flow analysis. This allows FLIN to recommend the most appropriate solution, whether debt consolidation or debt mediation, based on the borrower's financial capacity.

For Dana Talangan programs, FLIN works with OJK-licensed lending partners. These partners transfer the funds directly to creditors rather than to borrowers, so every rupiah goes toward settling the debt it was intended for. The entire process takes place within a regulated financial ecosystem.

"Many Indonesians don't need another loan. They need a realistic way to recover from debt," said Aniruddha Newaskar, Credit Manager and Founding Member at FLIN. "Credit wellness means understanding a borrower's complete financial situation before recommending consolidation, mediation, or another recovery path. Our goal is to help people regain financial stability, not simply postpone the problem."

Future Inclusivity for Credit Wellness in Indonesia

FLIN believes Indonesia's growing debt challenge requires more than financial products alone. Financial education, responsible lending, and accessible debt recovery solutions all matter for long-term financial wellbeing. Through its credit wellness platform, FLIN aims to contribute to a healthier ecosystem.

More at www.flin.co.id.

By PR Newswire

FLIN

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TagTag:
FLIN Credit wellness platform Debt mediation service Financial consultancy

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