Vantage Data Centers partners with Malaysia Forest Fund

SINGAPORE & MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced a partnership with the Malaysia Forest Fund (MFF), an agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability of Malaysia (NRES), to strengthen the efforts to protect and conserve Malaysia's forests while delivering tangible benefits to local communities in Selangor. Through this collaboration, Vantage will contribute to the Penjaga Gunung (Mountain Guardian) project, one of the key initiatives under the Forest Conservation Certificate (FCC) protocol managed by the Malaysia Forest Fund.



His Highness Crown Prince of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj and YB Dato' Sri Arthur Joseph Kurup, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, witnessed the conservation agreement exchange between Vantage Data Centers, Malaysia Forest Fund and Your Idea Maker for the implementation of the Penjaga Gunung project in Selangor. The initiative covers approximately 108,000 hectares of the Selangor Royal Heritage Forest area and engages villages from the Orang Asli community.



The Penjaga Gunung project aims to foster environmental stewardship among the youth of the Orang Asli, the Indigenous peoples of Peninsular Malaysia, while preserving their cultural heritage and creating sustainable livelihoods for the community. Through structured program and certified skills development, participants will be trained to become nature guides and community rangers, enabling them to develop village-based eco-tourism and conservation services that generate long-term income streams. This new generation of forest guardians will be equipped with essential knowledge to enhance protection of Selangor's forest reserves and biodiversity while supporting habitat restoration to strengthen ecosystem resilience.



"Our support for Penjaga Gunung turns conservation into high-caliber, meaningful career opportunities. We are shaping a future where sustainable livelihoods and professional skills development go hand in hand with protecting the planet, ensuring that environmental sustainability is guided by the wisdom of protecting indigenous cultural heritage", said Fitri Abdullah, country managing director, Malaysia of Vantage Data Centers. "Vantage is committed to building and operating our hyperscale digital infrastructure responsibly. We will continue to strengthen the community by investing in workforce development programs and aligning our efforts with local priorities and the Malaysian government's digital vision."



Vantage has established a strong presence in Malaysia with two hyperscale campuses in Cyberjaya, Selangor, in addition to one of the region's largest campuses in Johor, all of which support cloud and AI transformation across the Southeast Asia region. For more information on Vantage's APAC platform, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/.

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