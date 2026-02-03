Corporate

Vantage Data Centers Names Malaysia Managing Director

February 03, 2026 | 10:37
(0) user say
The hyperscale data centre operator appointed Abdullah to lead Malaysian operations, tasked with expanding the company's presence and customer base.

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the appointment of Fitri Abdullah as country managing director, Malaysia. In this newly created role, Abdullah will oversee Vantage's business in Malaysia, leading strategies that strengthen stakeholder engagement and market leadership. Abdullah will be part of Vantage APAC's leadership team and report directly to Jeremy Deutsch, the region's president.

With more than 30 years of experience across the technology and communication industries, Abdullah brings a wealth of expertise in navigating complex business landscapes, fostering strong stakeholder relationships and building high-performing teams from both local and regional perspectives. Most recently, he served as managing director of Oracle Corporation Malaysia for the last nine years, where he led the business strategy and execution plan to transform the company into a leading cloud service provider in Malaysia.

Prior to Oracle, Abdullah was managing director of Mesiniaga Berhad, a publicly listed IT services company, and senior vice president for the enterprise business of Maxis Berhad, a leading communication service provider in Malaysia. In these roles, he orchestrated teams to drive substantial business growth through differentiated offerings, enhanced customer engagements and streamlined business operations. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership roles in consulting and systems integration at Hewlett Packard across the Asia-Pacific region.

"I am delighted to welcome Fitri to Vantage's APAC business as our new managing director for Malaysia. Fitri's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for us. His strategic vision and extensive experience will be instrumental as we pursue new opportunities and deepen our commitment to innovation and sustainability to keep pace with customer demand in such a dynamic market," said Deutsch.

"Malaysia is a strategically important market to Vantage and our customers. I am honored and excited to take on this new role in advancing Vantage's APAC growth journey and supporting Malaysia's digital economy," said Abdullah. "I look forward to collaborating with teams across the company, customers, investors, government, policymakers and other stakeholders to deliver long-term value and a positive impact."

Vantage's portfolio in Malaysia encompasses three hyperscale campuses across Kuala Lumpur and Johor. The company's ongoing expansion in Malaysia underscores its commitment to driving the country's cloud and AI transformation. For more information on Vantage's APAC platform, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.

By Vantage Data Centers

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vantage Data Centers Fitri Abdullah

