UTM innovators Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair shape Asia's digital future

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Malaysian entrepreneurs and alumni of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair, have earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list, a global recognition that celebrates the region's most promising young leaders and changemakers. Listed under the Social Media, Marketing & Advertising category, the duo's company, Exar Technologies, stands at the forefront of augmented reality (AR) and immersive digital innovation, transforming how brands engage with audiences worldwide.

Entrepreneurship Fueled by Collaboration and Resilience

Exar Technologies' work reflects Malaysia's growing stature in the digital content economy, aligning with the nation's vision to lead in Industry 4.0 and AI innovation. Through workshops, mentorship, and community outreach, Eswaran and Renuga continue to inspire young innovators by encouraging them to build, experiment, and lead. Their goal for the coming years is clear, which is to scale Exar Technologies globally while nurturing local talent to drive Malaysia's next wave of digital creativity.

In interviews, the husband-and-wife team have spoken about the passion and persistence that carried them through challenges. "There were times we doubted ourselves, but moments like this reaffirm our belief that we're on the right path," Eswaran shared.

Renuga added that the recognition serves as a reminder to "keep going, to keep building something that matters." Their journey reflects the strength of partnership, both personal and professional, as they continuously push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

Together with their creative director, Arun Mohan, they have built a company that not only leads technologically but also inspires a new generation of Malaysian youth to pursue digital entrepreneurship.

From UTM Classrooms to the Global Stage

Eswaran, a graduate of UTM's Faculty of Electrical Engineering, and Renuga, a graduate of the Faculty of Science, founded Exar Technologies in 2018 while still students driven by a shared dream to bring creative technology to life.

What began as a university project has since evolved into a regional innovation powerhouse, serving over 50 multinational clients, including Nestlé, Fujitsu, Honda, and FoodPanda. Exar Technologies develops AI-powered AR and VR solutions that elevate brand storytelling, redefine digital marketing, and bridge human emotion with technological creativity. Their company made history as the first in Asia to be appointed as an official Snapchat lens partner, joining an elite circle of the world's top 30 creators — a milestone that placed Malaysia firmly on the global digital innovation map.

UTM Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim praised the duo's accomplishment as "a proud moment for UTM," underscoring the university's enduring commitment to nurturing globally competitive graduates.

"At UTM, we continue to champion a learning culture that empowers students to create sustainable, high-impact, and humanity-centric solutions for the future," he highlighted the role of UTM XCITE (Centre for Student Innovation and Technology Entrepreneurship) and the School of Undergraduate Studies (UGS) in fostering an innovation ecosystem that empowers students to transform ideas into impact-driven ventures.

From university classrooms in Johor to global recognition by Forbes, Eswaran and Renuga's journey exemplifies the transformative power of vision and resilience. Their achievement is not just a personal success story, but also a symbol of Malaysia's rising digital potential, anchored by innovation, collaboration, and education. Their story serves as a testament to how UTM's graduates are shaping industries, communities, and the future of technology, not just within Malaysia, but across Asia and beyond.

Their success also follows in the footsteps of RunCloud founder Arif Thukiman, another UTM alumnus previously listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2020, solidifying UTM's reputation as a leading incubator for future-ready technopreneurs and digital creators.