Understanding the concerns of homebuyers – Nam Long ADC creates EHome

In the first half of 2025, home prices continued to surge across many regions, making the dream of homeownership increasingly unreachable for young people. According to the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS), the average apartment price has reached VND77 million ($2,935) per square metre in Ho Chi Minh City, VND76 million ($2,897) in Hanoi, and VND66.4 million ($2,531) in Danang, marking increases of 48 per cent, 70 per cent, and 87 per cent respectively over the past six years.

As housing prices remain at record highs, the 'affordable housing' segment has all but disappeared from the market. Amid this challenging landscape, Nam Long ADC stands out as one of the few developers committed to this underserved segment, having launched five EHome projects with over 8,500 affordable apartments. Most recently, the company unveiled its sixth project – An Zen Residences – which will deliver 887 new EHome units in Haiphong.

Steven Chu revealed on the podcast that the company has profound understanding of the harsh realities and sense of helplessness many young people face when, as he said, "Their savings simply can’t keep up with soaring home prices." Despite years of hard work and diligent saving, the dream of owning a home is slipping further away for many.

EHome is not only affordably priced but also designed with a sustainable ownership roadmap tailored to the income levels of first-time homebuyers. Specifically, with the An Zen Residences project, Nam Long ADC has partnered with reputable banks including OCB, VCB, ACB, BIDV and Vietinbank to craft optimised financial solutions.

Steven Chu said, "Many young people hesitate to sign long-term mortgage contracts lasting 20–25 years due to fears about future job stability, fluctuating interest rates, and the overwhelming pressure of long-term debt which often leads them to abandon the dream of homeownership altogether. However, with EHome, buyers can feel more secure thanks to long-term installment loan packages with favourable interest rates and transparent terms."

"In fact, 70 per cent of EHome homeowners have fully repaid their loans in less than 10 years significantly ahead of the original loan term. This proves that EHome not only helps young buyers move past the fear of 'debt burden' but also reshapes the perspective that homeownership can be a smart and sustainable long-term investment," Steven Chu said.

"For many young people using their entire savings to buy a home for the first time, concerns about legal issues, construction progress, and build quality often cause hesitation in making a decision. Understanding these worries, Nam Long ADC has turned its commitments into concrete actions, going beyond simply asking young buyers to purchase with trust," he added.

For nearly two decades, EHome has built trust with buyers through its promise of on-time handover and full legal compliance before sales launches. Thousands of land use right certificates have been handed directly to residents across five completed projects.

Steven Chu shared, "Nam Long ADC benefits from the comprehensive real estate development capabilities, strong financial resources, and nearly 35 years of experience of the Nam Long Group. Alongside this is a portfolio of clean land in strategic locations which a key factor in ensuring transparent legal compliance. The company also partners with strategic international standard collaborators to ensure construction quality and strict adherence to discipline."

For example, with the recently launched An Zen Residences project, Nam Long ADC has swiftly completed foundation work, infrastructure conditions, and prepared legal procedures for future handover. EHome projects typically require just around one year to complete the issuance of ownership certificates to homeowners.

"Most young buyers 'implicitly accept' compromising on amenities, living quality, and apartment standards when purchasing affordable housing, given the current shortage of supply. However, this has never been Nam Long ADC’s approach over the past 18 years," Steven Chu noted.

Instead, EHome is developed comprehensively based on the 3E criteria: Economy, Efficiency, and Ecology. At the project level, the company strives to standardise design, control costs, and optimise the supply chain to deliver quality products that offer customers the greatest possible value for their money.

Steven Chu stated, "EHome embodies Nam Long ADC’s dedication and expertise in designing quality homes and planning a friendly living environment, featuring green landscapes, community parks, and health amenities. It is envisioned as a place where young families can begin their journey towards a stable life and build their own unique homes."

The exceptional quality of life at An Zen Residences clearly reflects the company’s commitment. Spanning nearly 1.5 hectares, the project offers 14 modern amenities within three apartment buildings. Each building is equipped with five lifts which an outstanding feature in the affordable housing segment alongside optimised functionality and minimalist design.

Based on a deep understanding of homebuyers, Nam Long ADC positions EHome as a comprehensive solution offering peace of mind in apartment quality and feasibility in financing packages. Through affordable and accessible housing options, the company pledges to continually strive to bring more modern homes right into the heart of the city for future residents.

