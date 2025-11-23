Tykhe and Skyvast launch $150m AI infrastructure tokenised fund

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 November 2025 - Pioneer Asset Management Limited ("Pioneer"), a subsidiary of Tykhe Capital Group Limited ("Tykhe Capital"), a leading Real-World Asset (RWA) and Security Token Offering (STO) innovator in the Asia-Pacific region and Skyvast Digital Sdn. Bhd. ("Skyvast"), today announced the launch of the world's first global-grade AI infrastructure tokenized fund – the SKYD Token (the "Fund" or "SKYD Token"). With an initial size of US$150 million, it is the largest fund of its kind globally.



The SKYD Token exemplifies the power of tokenized finance, offering a novel structure that is neither equity nor debt. It provides investors a direct share in 15% of the revenue generated by Skyvast, a global company with footprints across Asia built to power the global AI revolution. This model combines the upside potential of project revenue with the liquidity and accessibility of a tokenized security, all within a structured regulatory framework in Hong Kong.



AI Boom Hits a Wall. Web3 Comes with the Fix.



The AI boom is facing a critical bottleneck. According to IDC 2025 data, 70% of ASEAN AI enterprises cite access to AI infrastructure and compute as their top barrier to growth, while regional demand surges at 200% year-over-year. The SKYD Token addresses this gap by channeling capital into essential AI infrastructure through a modern Web3 vehicle.



"This product is a landmark for digital finance," said Mr. Luo Xinghua, Director of Pioneer. "It provides professional investors with a liquid, transparent, and efficient way to gain exposure to the high-growth AI infrastructure economy. By tokenizing a revenue-share agreement, we unlock value that is traditionally locked in private companies. That's the transformative potential of Web3. We see this as the first killer application for Web3 – an application that serves the real economy."



A New Entry Point into Institutional AI Infrastructure. Tokenized, Starting at US$1,000



The Fund enables participation in a diversified pool of institutional-grade AI infrastructure assets, starting from just US$1,000. Skyvast's multi-vendor strategy de-risks the investment by ensuring yields are not tied to any single supplier's performance.



"AI infrastructure depends on more than just compute. It relies on the energy, systems, and environments that keep intelligent workloads running," said Lim Chee Siong, CEO of Skyvast Digital. "This Fund gives investors access to that foundation. By combining regulated tokenization with real-world assets, we open participation in energy-integrated AI estates to a wider global audience. Our tokenized Fund aggregates best-in-class infrastructure into a single liquidity pool. Investors earn revenue from ASEAN's insatiable AI demand, while developers get flexible, vendor-agnostic access. Hong Kong's robust regulatory environment makes it the perfect gateway for global investors, while ASEANs cost advantages and strategic neutrality make it an ideal operational base."



The launch of the SKYD Token marks a significant milestone in democratizing access to high-growth AI infrastructure investments. By combining a regulated, tokenized structure with a low minimum investment, the Fund opens a new asset class to a broader range of investors, while simultaneously helping to address the critical AI infrastructure shortage stifling innovation in the ASEAN region.

