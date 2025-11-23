Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tykhe and Skyvast launch $150m AI infrastructure tokenised fund

November 23, 2025 | 16:00
(0) user say
Tykhe Capital and Skyvast are launching the world’s first $150m tokenised fund for AI infrastructure investment on a truly global scale.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 November 2025 - Pioneer Asset Management Limited ("Pioneer"), a subsidiary of Tykhe Capital Group Limited ("Tykhe Capital"), a leading Real-World Asset (RWA) and Security Token Offering (STO) innovator in the Asia-Pacific region and Skyvast Digital Sdn. Bhd. ("Skyvast"), today announced the launch of the world's first global-grade AI infrastructure tokenized fund – the SKYD Token (the "Fund" or "SKYD Token"). With an initial size of US$150 million, it is the largest fund of its kind globally.

The SKYD Token exemplifies the power of tokenized finance, offering a novel structure that is neither equity nor debt. It provides investors a direct share in 15% of the revenue generated by Skyvast, a global company with footprints across Asia built to power the global AI revolution. This model combines the upside potential of project revenue with the liquidity and accessibility of a tokenized security, all within a structured regulatory framework in Hong Kong.

AI Boom Hits a Wall. Web3 Comes with the Fix.

The AI boom is facing a critical bottleneck. According to IDC 2025 data, 70% of ASEAN AI enterprises cite access to AI infrastructure and compute as their top barrier to growth, while regional demand surges at 200% year-over-year. The SKYD Token addresses this gap by channeling capital into essential AI infrastructure through a modern Web3 vehicle.

"This product is a landmark for digital finance," said Mr. Luo Xinghua, Director of Pioneer. "It provides professional investors with a liquid, transparent, and efficient way to gain exposure to the high-growth AI infrastructure economy. By tokenizing a revenue-share agreement, we unlock value that is traditionally locked in private companies. That's the transformative potential of Web3. We see this as the first killer application for Web3 – an application that serves the real economy."

A New Entry Point into Institutional AI Infrastructure. Tokenized, Starting at US$1,000

The Fund enables participation in a diversified pool of institutional-grade AI infrastructure assets, starting from just US$1,000. Skyvast's multi-vendor strategy de-risks the investment by ensuring yields are not tied to any single supplier's performance.

"AI infrastructure depends on more than just compute. It relies on the energy, systems, and environments that keep intelligent workloads running," said Lim Chee Siong, CEO of Skyvast Digital. "This Fund gives investors access to that foundation. By combining regulated tokenization with real-world assets, we open participation in energy-integrated AI estates to a wider global audience. Our tokenized Fund aggregates best-in-class infrastructure into a single liquidity pool. Investors earn revenue from ASEAN's insatiable AI demand, while developers get flexible, vendor-agnostic access. Hong Kong's robust regulatory environment makes it the perfect gateway for global investors, while ASEANs cost advantages and strategic neutrality make it an ideal operational base."

The launch of the SKYD Token marks a significant milestone in democratizing access to high-growth AI infrastructure investments. By combining a regulated, tokenized structure with a low minimum investment, the Fund opens a new asset class to a broader range of investors, while simultaneously helping to address the critical AI infrastructure shortage stifling innovation in the ASEAN region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tykhe Capital Group Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tykhe Skyvast AI infrastructure

Related Contents

MIMO Launches: The End of the AI Storage Mismatch

MIMO Launches: The End of the AI Storage Mismatch

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020