MIMO Launches: The End of the AI Storage Mismatch

November 04, 2025 | 10:53
(0) user say
Today marks the end of an era of compromise for AI infrastructure. Ridger launches MIMO

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 - Today marks the end of an era of compromise for AI infrastructure. Ridger launches MIMO, the industry's first true AI-Native storage architecture, purpose-built to finally meet the demands of diverse AI workloads, from large-scale training to real-time inference.

MIMO-PR-Large

MIMO represents a fundamental breakthrough at the architectural level. Designed from the ground up for AI scenarios, it delivers precise performance matching across the full spectrum of AI applications. The innovative architecture not only achieves quantum leaps in performance but also sets new standards in power efficiency, making sustainable computing compatible with extreme performance.

"The AI industry has been waiting for a storage system that truly understands its needs," stated the technical lead. "With MIMO's memory-tier performance and native GPU access protocols, data flow is no longer a bottleneck for AI acceleration, but a driving force. We've finally enabled storage to keep pace with AI computing power."

The product's core advantages manifest in three dimensions: memory-tier throughput with microsecond-level latency enabled by native GPU access, revolutionary physical-layer data mobility, and industry-leading power efficiency. Crucially, these breakthrough capabilities require no modifications to existing infrastructure while delivering performance previously only achievable with in-memory systems.

Testing data reveals that MIMO delivers orders-of-magnitude performance improvements over traditional solutions across various AI workloads. Its innovative data migration architecture enables seamless global movement of petabyte-scale datasets, removing barriers for distributed training and international collaboration.

Effective immediately, Ridger is initiating an Early Access Program, offering product testing and technical exchange opportunities to select customers and partners. This initiative will allow leading AI enterprises and research institutions to be among the first to experience this transformative storage solution.

https://ridger.tech/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Ridger

MIMO AI infrastructure AI infrastructure compromise AINative storage architecture

