TVB launches Artiste-Creator Network at MarketingPulse

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 — As the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) matures, cross-media platforms must innovate at pace to meet the demand for forward-looking marketing solutions. Today, at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's (HKTDC) flagship events, MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse, themed "Generate New Growth," industry leaders gathered to explore the frontiers of agentic AI, phygital commerce, and the evolution of content creation.

The sharing session titled “Beyond Broadcast, Beyond Borders: The Social Appeal and Commercial Value of TVB Artiste-Creators” was moderated by Kevin SHUI, Chief Marketing Officer of Starry (1st left), and featured in-depth exchanges with Ms. Alexandra LO, CEO of TaRa Innovation Limited & TaRa Bloom (HK & Asia), and Assistant Adjunct Professor at HKU Business School (1st right); popular TVB artistes Bowie CHEUNG (2nd left), and Tony HUNG (2nd right).

Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), a world renowned cross-media platform, marked the occasion by introducing the TVB Artiste-Creator Network (ACN). This strategic initiative integrates TVB's robust marketing ecosystem with its extensive roster of talent to offer a digital-first, influence-driven solution for modern brands."With the largest talent pool of artistes in Hong Kong and an unparalleled, loyal audience, TVB remains at the forefront of influence. In this new AI-driven landscape, we are capitalizing on the inherent credibility our artistes have built on the TV screen and extending it across digital and social ecosystems through the Artiste-Creator Network.This represents more than a new career trajectory for our talent; it is a sophisticated, integrated marketing engine. By precisely matching brands with the right creators, we provide seamless coverage across every consumer touchpoint—from primetime television to personal mobile screens—enabling brands to scale effectively within the Greater Bay Area and beyond."At MarketingPulse 2026, TVB hosted a high-level sharing session titled "Beyond Broadcast, Beyond Borders: The Social Appeal and Commercial Value of TVB Artiste-Creators." Addressing an audience of marketing industry leaders, the session was moderated by Kevin SHUI, Chief Marketing Officer of Starry and a digital marketing veteran with over 20 years of Asia-Pacific expertise.The panel featured Ms. Alexandra LO—former Head of Digital at Nestlé HK, current CEO of TaRa Innovation Limited, and Assistant Adjunct Professor at HKU Business School—alongside popular TVB artistes Bowie CHEUNG and Tony HUNG. Together, they explored the strategic cultivation of "cross-platform hybrid content creators," focusing on how to extend an artiste's broadcast authority into a powerful, multi-channel digital influence.shared their first-hand insights on navigating dual identities as traditional artistes and digital creators, highlighting how they engage diverse regional audiences.Bowie CHEUNG remarked, "Television provided the foundation of recognition and credibility, but social media allows me to layer in my authentic self—sharing my genuine interests, lifestyle, and personal style. This creates a unique point of resonance for fans across different regions, transforming the 'out-of-reach' celebrity persona into a relatable, trusted figure who bridges the distance between the screen and the audience."Tony HUNG added, "After years as a TVB artiste and a digital creator, I've found these two identities to be deeply complementary. By merging the massive reach of broadcast media with the interactivities of social media, brand collaborations can achieve a broader, more multi-layered reach that speaks to consumers at every level of the engagement funnel."In a move to further modernize its commercial offering, TVB announced a strategic collaboration with Starry, a leading KOL marketing platform. By integrating Starry's proprietary AI-driven engine, TVB now provides brand partners with data-backed, high-precision matching for its Artiste-Creator Network (ACN)., Chief Marketing Officer of Starry, explained, "Traditional platforms often rely on static, pre-set criteria that fail to capture the nuances of influence. Our AI-powered system makes intelligent, real-time adjustments based on the specific DNA of each brand. By analyzing a comprehensive data set—including an artiste's personality, specialized talents, content sentiment, and social media performance, alongside their broader media reputation—we ensure a seamless, high-conversion match from within TVB's extensive talent ecosystem.", CEO of TaRa Innovation Limited & TaRa Bloom (HK & Asia), and Assistant Adjunct Professor at HKU Business School, shared her strategic perspective on the criteria for selecting high-impact KOLs., "In the current marketing landscape, brands have moved beyond simply chasing follower counts. Today's priorities areKOL partnerships now allow brand messaging to become truly multi-dimensional through authentic interactions.TVB artiste-creators hold a significant advantage across all these metrics. The deep-seated trust they have built with the general public through the television screen translates directly into, making them a premium commercial asset that is exceptionally difficult to replicate."A prominent delegation of TVB's popular artiste-creators attended the event in person, including Judy KWONG, Niklas LAM, Hilary CHONG, Ellyn NGAI, Andrew CHAN, Lucy LI, Karen WU, Derek WONG, Kris LAM, and Arthur SY. The ACN signifies a strategic evolution for TVB's talent—spanning actors, singers, and performers—who now leverage their massive public recognition to ensure brand communications carry an elite level of credibility. By bridging their established television profiles with deep social media engagement, these creators drive higher-quality digital discourse and superior conversion rates for brand partners.At this year's MarketingPulse exhibition, TVB showcased its innovative e-commerce and marketing technologies, demonstrating a seamless transition from Television Primetime to Personal Screen Time. This one-stop content solution, powered by unparalleled star power and advanced matching technology, empowers clients to seize new growth opportunities and achieve sustainable business success.

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